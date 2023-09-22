Bala siblings Pinky and Zwai team up for new music programme

Media personality Zwai Bala and his sister Thomzama “Pinky” Bala recently announced their partnership on a new music programme that will invest in young South African artists. “Bala Voices”, the brainchild of the sibling duo, is described as a vocal solution project focused on providing opportunities for aspiring singers from South Africa’s diverse communities.

Kwaito legend and television personality, Zwai, announced the new initiative following the success of their family reality show, “The Bala Family”. Zwai ,who has also recently been announced as a judge on “Clash of the Choirs SA” season 4, said he is embarking on the project that aims to blend their distinct afro-sound with contemporary influence, fused with gospel. In a media statement, he said: “This partnership will provide a strong foundation for Bala Voices, a unique vocal solution project focused on providing opportunities for aspiring singers from South Africa’s diverse communities.”

Recognising the immense talent that exists, Zwai has committed himself to helping upcoming musicans shine and kick-start their musical careers by establishing the first-class African vocal performance programme. The eldest brother of the Bala siblings added: “This is an exciting time for me. Along with my sister, we are finally ready to set up the development and training of exceptionally talented singers who will be part of ‘Bala Voices’. “We aim to empower through the gift of music while simultaneously working on our own musical creations.”