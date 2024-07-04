Bash with Tash to open ‘Jokers in July’ with a ladies night

Local comedian Bash with Tash, is set to open the “Jokers in July” comedy extravaganza with a ladies night. The social media sensation, whose real name is Natashia Portrag, will take to the stage on Saturday, July 6, in a show that is exclusively for women over 21.

She told Independent Media Lifestyle that the show aims to empower women from all walks of life. “Getting that amount of women into one room is always an achievement and I'm really excited about it.” Portrag said that the decision to make the show exclusively for females is because she believes that they are backbone of society and that they deserve a night out, filled with laughs and enjoyment.

“Women go through a lot and we are pulled in many different directions because we have to focus on lots of things like our careers, kids, marriages and just life in general. “Sometimes women don’t give themselves enough value or time to themselves so this is what has encouraged me to get women alone in a room, where we can just be free of judgement and have a good laugh and network as we create a sisterhood.” Her show is also for adults only as nothing is “off-limits.”

“There are no limits and rules are meant to be broken. I’m looking forward to touching on topics that are taboo in our culture and nature as women,” she said. The dress code for the show is black and gold. “Black speaks about dark eras in our life and no matter how dark it is, you can still shine like 24-carat magic, which is gold,” she explained.

Bash with Tash has earned widespread acclaim over the years, as her comedy has been resonating with audiences far and wide. Apart from performing her stand-up comedy on stages across the country, the Durban-born comedian has also become a social media sensation with her comedic videos having garnered her an impressive online following. Much of her appeal lies in the candid approach to everyday life topics. She has also been known to centre much of her material around women and their struggles.

She will be joined by the likes of Rob van Vuuren, Namaste Bae, Robby Collins, Dillan Oliphant, Sifiso Nene, Sagie Murugan and Muthu Murugan at the comedy showcase. Where: The Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. When: Saturday, July 6 to 27. Bash with Tash will perform at 8pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R160 and are available at TicketPro. Li Lau and Brendon Peel bring their Extreme Magic to Johannesburg this weekend. File image. The Extreme Magic Show with Brendon Peel & Li Lau South African magician duo Brendon Peel and Li Lau, are bringing their mind-bending tricks to the City of Gold.

The multi-award-winning duo have earned worldwide fame for their work. Peel conducts mentalism, traditional magic and illusion, whilst Lau largely does bizarre magic, escapes and sideshow acts. In February, the duo made history when they became the first African duo to beat the world-famous magicians Penn and Teller at their own game.

Their antics played out during the hit US reality show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” when they were invited to perform their best tricks to try and fool the acclaimed magician hosts. They were also contracted as magic and illusion consultants on the Amazon Prime TV show, “In Your Dreams”. The pair were also the 2020 Standard Bank Ovation Award Winners for “Magic of Sideshow”, they have been featured on “Britain's Got Talent” where they wowed Simon Cowell and they made it to the finals of “Got Talent All Stars Global Edition”.

They are now bringing their A-game in a show which organisers explained will include “a combination of sleight of hand, daring escapes and interactive audience participation”. They added: “This show promises an evening of excitement and wonder for all ages. Whether you're a magic enthusiast or simply looking for a thrilling night out, this is an event you won't want to miss”. Where: The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! in Melrose Arch.

When: Saturday, July 6 at 8pm. Cost: Tickets start from R150 and are available through Quicket. SOKO District Rosebank’s Open Day will be held this weekend. Picture: Supplied. SOKO District Rosebank’s Open Day

Renowned musician DJ Zinhle will headline SOKO District Rosebank’s Open Day this weekend. The event, which is being held to commemorate three years of vibrant local shopping at the Joburg precinct, is also set to feature an array of other festivities. This will include live performances from other top musical acts as well as a fashion show which will showcase the latest styles from our eclectic mix of brands.

DJ Zinhle will then take to the stage for a live set as her chic range of accessories and bags from her Era by DJ Zinhle range will also be on show. “Discover a unique blend of local favourites like Bummel Shoes, Rrraw Chocolate and Chepa Streetwear, plus an array of innovative smaller brands,” the organisers said. Where: The SOKO District at Rosebank Mall.