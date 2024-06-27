Basha Uhuru’s Sounds of Freedom Music Festival to close Youth Month with a bang

Youth Month ends on a high note at the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival. Taking place at Constitution Hill, the gathering has become one of Gauteng’s biggest youth arts events.

Each year, it continues to attract thousands of youngsters from diverse cultural backgrounds to commemorate Youth Month together in a safe and critically-engaging environment. Under the theme “30 Years of Creative Freedom”, this year’s festival, will see local stars and legends take over the main stage. Festival-goers can look forward to performances by Kabza De Small, MÖRDA, Sjava, Amagugu Ezwe, Nadia Nakai, FKA Mash, Kujenga and Holly Rey.

They will be joined by local favourites such as Solo Ntsizwa ka Mthimkhulu, ByLwansta, PONACOLADA X NKLY, Symatics, Castro x Doda x Boisanza, Gbedu Nights, Thabo Housecatz, Jussbanks, Nikita, Bomzi, Black Villain, Jab A Jaw, Coppashot x Bobotikal and YUASKINGME. The event organisers said: “In true Basha style, the festival culminates on Saturday with the Sounds of Freedom Music Festival.” “Curated to provide space for up-and-coming artists and new talent, the music festival this year is headlined by local megastars.

“The music festival opens at 10am and festival-goers can enjoy a full day at the Curated Market with live music and performances, activations, food stalls and bars.” Where: Constitution Hill in Braamfontein. When: Saturday, June 29, at 10am.

Cost: Tickets start at R150 at Webtickets. No under 18s are permitted. Bridal Expo Are you planning to tie the knot soon with the love of your life? Then this Bridal Expo is for you.

Taking place at Oakfield Farm, this event aims to celebrate uniqueness by upholding an easy-going vibe which will be enhanced by the exceptional quality of exhibitors. Guests will not only meet South Africa's leading and most sought-after wedding specialists, but they will also get an idea of how to plan the perfect wedding. The organisers said: “Instead of pouring over hundreds of reviews or making never-ending follow-up calls, you can meet more than a hundred wedding pros in just one day.

“Attending the Bridal Expo will spark an idea you might not have had otherwise. For example, maybe your groom didn’t know that bacon bars even existed, or maybe you were planning to go with a regular photo booth and saw all the GIF slow-motion options that are out there now, or maybe you realised how special it would be to have a live painter at your ceremony.” Where: Oakfield Farm, Wedding & Function Venue in Muldersdrift. When: Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

Cost: Tickets cost R140 and can be purchased at Webtickets. The Bridal Expo takes place at Oakfield Farm. Picture: Pexels. Paw Patrol Live Children and cartoon lovers are in for a treat as “Paw Patrol” will be live at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace this weekend.

Guests can expect a day of the Great Adventure Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger. After the show, children will get an opportunity to meet and greet two of their favourite characters and get some goodies. Where: The Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.

When: Friday, June 28, at 10am. Cost: Tickets start from R299 and can be purchased at Ticketpro. “Paw Patrol” will be live at Emperors Palace. Picture: File. Sunday Live Music

No weekend is complete without some soulful music. Guests can enjoy soothing and vibrant guitar sounds from Sheron, as he performs live at the Sunday Live Music session at Killarney Country Club. The event is family-friendly and offers a safe play area for kids.

Where: The Killarney Country Club at the Houghton Estate. When: Sunday, June 30, from 12pm. Cost: Entry is free, but booking is essential. Bookings at www.killarneycountryclub.co.za.

Nova Sounds Tour South African singer Vusi Nova is taking his music to Soweto as he performs at the Soweto Theatre on Friday, June 28. The “Asphelelanga” hitmaker will bejoined on stage by top acts, including Ssips, Stu, Kwanda and 047.

Where: The Soweto Theatre in Jabulani. When: Friday, June 28. Cost: Tickets start at R300. To book tickets, call the Soweto Theatre on 010 446 1462 or 0861 670 670.