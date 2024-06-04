Be transported to Hogwarts with The College of Magic’s ‘Unbelievable – Family Magic Show’

Cape Town’s very own Hogwarts, The College of Magic, stands as a beacon of wonder and inspiration. Since its inception in 1980, this non-profit community youth development organization has utilized the art of magic to uplift, educate, and offer hope to the youth of Cape Town. This exceptional institution provides a sanctuary for children to explore and embrace their true selves, irrespective of their backgrounds.

More than just a school, The College of Magic is a realm where contemporary education intertwines with creativity and curiosity. Each child is seen as a unique individual brimming with potential. The devoted staff at the College are committed to fostering these attributes, helping every learner uncover and cultivate their distinct talents. Gaining international acclaim, students of The College of Magic have showcased their skills worldwide, from the USA to Austria and China to Italy.

They have also been highlighted in major media outlets such as “60 Minutes” on primetime TV in the United States, The New York Times, Globe and Mail, CNN, and BBC. This June, The College of Magic presents its captivating new show, "Unbelievable – Family Magic Show," at the Artscape Theatre. This annual event has become a highly anticipated highlight on the cultural calendar. Vuyo Kwastha. Picture: SUPP;IED "Unbelievable" is an adventure - on your magical broom - through fantastical realms, featuring breathtaking grand illusions, comedy, juggling, daredevil acts, and masterful sleight-of-hand tricks.

This year’s show includes brand-new large-scale illusions never before seen in South Africa. There’s a storyline too. And it follows Ntombi, a young girl who discovers a magical book that transports her to mysterious worlds filled with both friendly and enigmatic characters, leading to a triumphant magical conclusion. “We are also thrilled to announce that ‘Unbelievable’ will feature guest appearances by two of our distinguished alumni,” says Chad Findlay, Creative Director of The College of Magic.

“We welcome TV presenter Marcel Pretorius and celebrated film and theatre actor Matthew Baldwin, known for his roles in ‘Grimsby’ and ‘Deadliest South Africa’. Join us for ‘Unbelievable’ – it promises to be a magical experience,” Findlay continued. The Artscape performances are part of the Kasi Magic Festival, an initiative aimed at bringing theatrical magic to various venues. Following the Artscape run, a touring version of the show will be presented at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on June 13, Gugulethu Sports Complex on June 15, and Khayelitsha Sports Hall on June 22.

The College of Magic is an internationally renowned institution that has launched the careers of many magicians and entertainers. Among its notable alumni are comedians Stuart Taylor and Riaad Moosa, mentalist Larry Soffer, magician Olwethu Dyantyi, and ventriloquist Conrad Koch. Where: Artscape Theatre When: June 8 and 9 at 3pm.

Cost: Tickets cost between R135 and R150 and can be purchased from Webtickets. The Golden Girls at the Masque Theatre. Picture: FACEBOOK The Golden Girls For the first time in Cape Town, four classic episodes have been adapted for the stage, bringing the humour, warmth, and camaraderie of this iconic sitcom to life.

The production runs from May 24 to June 1, promising a delightful trip down memory lane. For those who might not be familiar, “The Golden Girls” is a cherished sitcom from the late 80s and early 90s. It follows the lives of four mature women sharing a home in Miami, navigating the ups and downs of their golden years. The strong-willed Dorothy, the sweetly naïve Rose, the vivacious Southern belle Blanche and the wise-cracking matriarch Sophia may have their differences, but their bond of friendship remains unbreakable.

The show is a celebration of friendship and resilience, highlighting how these diverse characters support each other through thick and thin. It's a timeless exploration of living together harmoniously and thriving through unity and love. These universal themes resonate with audiences of all ages, making it a show that everyone can enjoy, whether you're 18 or 80. No under 13s allowed. Where: The Masque Theatre.

When: June 7 and 8 at 7.30pm Cost: Tickets are priced from R120 and bookings can be made at Quicket. Franky Jones. Picture: SUPPLIED Edith Piaf, The Untold Story

Guelph Theatre Productions presents a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Edith Piaf. "The Untold Story" of this iconic star is emotionally brought to life by Franky Jones, with Thinus Ries on piano. This performance is sure to move you deeply, capturing the essence of Piaf’s legacy. Described as “a world-class event” by newspapers and theatre-goers, it transports you back to a bygone era, with plenty of touching moments. Franky Jones will perform 13 of Edith Piaf’s most celebrated songs, including "No Regrets", "La Vie En Rose". "Milord", "Under Paris Skies", "Chante Moi", "Autumn Leaves", "If You Love Me" and "Heaven Have Mercy".

These songs will be sung in English, just as Edith performed them in America. This touching show promises to uplift your spirit, just as Edith Piaf intended. Where: The Drama Factory. When: June 9 at 4pm.