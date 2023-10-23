South African-born Indie pop band Beatenberg recently announced the release of their latest album. The three-man band known for hits such as “Chelsea Blakemore”, “Beauty like a Tightened Bow” and “Rafael” are currently living in London and are set to release their album in April 2024.

Beatenberg are made up of Matthew Field (vocals and guitar), Robin Brink (drums), and Ross Dorkin (bass). This is their first release after a four-year hiatus. Starting out in 2012, the band has seen heaps of success in their music career. The latest album, “The Great Fire of Beatenberg”, is produced by Ross Dorkin and Matthew Field from the band and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Gabriels).

It's the London-based band's most diverse and genre agnostic offering yet, melding far-flung rhythms and acoustic and electronic instrumentation in a melting pot of styles. It will be released on April 5, 2024, via Leafy Outlook, with their biggest headline show in the UK to date, at Koko, on April 18. The announcement follows the release of their latest South African radio single, "Don't Call Her Over to You".

Among the band’s decade long success, accolades include the 2012 debut album “The Hanging Gardens of Beatenberg”, which broke radio chart records. Four years into their journey in 2016, Beatenberg had the opportunity to work with the international rock band Mumford & Sons. They’ve won numerous awards in Mzansi, which led to worldwide touring with performances on “Later with Jools Holland” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”. This exposure led to signing a deal with Island Records UK with whom they released their second album, 2018s “12 Views of Beatenberg”. The latest album is the group's first offering since “On the way to Beatenberg”, a post-pandemic EP that reconnected the band musically for the first time since they took a hiatus in 2018.