'Beef' season 2 explores more juicy feuds and new faces

It felt like "Beef" was destined to be a one-off miniseries and after snagging accolades at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards for its actors, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as well as a Best Limited Series award, it seemed like the perfect curtain call. Overall, it cleaned up with a total of home eight awards at the ceremony earlier this year.

The series delves into what happens when we unleash our inner demons and embrace our darkest desires, showing that misery really does love company, regardless of your tax bracket. Additionally, the dramedy series highlights the chaotic aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers, Danny Cho and Amy Lau. Danny, played by Yeun, is a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, while Wong's character, Amy, is a self-made entrepreneur struggling to keep up her perfect facadé.

Their encounter spirals into an escalating feud that consumes their lives and those around them. “Beef” is a brilliant exploration of human nature and the destructive power of unchecked anger. It managed to skilfully combine humour and drama to highlight how seemingly minor conflicts can unravel the complexities of our lives, relationships and mental health. Given the show's success, it seemed like the end, right? But fans are grateful that "Beef" is back for season 2. And this isn't your typical sequel.

They're taking a page from the "True Detective" and "Fargo" playbook, transforming into an anthology series that explores new concepts. While "True Detective" is all about murder and "Fargo" mixes in some additional crimes, "Beef" is sticking to what it knows best: juicy, dramatic feuds between characters. According to “Deadline”, Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are in talks to star in the new season, which will focus on not just two feuding individuals but two feuding couples. Isaac, at 45, and Mulligan, at 39, are likely to portray one of the couples, while Cailee Spaeny (25) and Charles Melton (33) are speculated to be the younger pair.