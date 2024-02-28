‘Big Bollywood Musical’ returns to Durban for a dazzling second instalment

A music extravaganza is set for the Durban stage this weekend as The Big M Productions brings the “Big Bollywood Musical 2” to life. Following the success of last year’s production, this sequel promises to be a “visual and auditory delight with non-stop musical drama,” the show’s director Rajiv Mothie said.

“Showcasing a distinguished ensemble of more than 100 dancers, actors and singers, our production presents an uninterrupted musical experience, enriched with a compelling storyline.” He added that the show is a compelling comedy drama, which explores the complexities of family relationships, cultural clashes and the resilience of love. “It tells the story of Meera and Michael, who are deeply in love but face intense opposition from Meera's conservative family due to cultural differences.

“Meera's family, particularly her grandmother and father, strongly disapprove of her relationship with Michael, leading to heated arguments and a subsequent separation.” The story unfolds through various scenes, including Meera's attempt to introduce Michael to her family, an unexpected encounter at a Bollywood pageant and an emotional engagement party. Written by Fiona Pillay, the script addresses tradition, love and familial expectations.

Mothie said: “The engagement party marks a turning point, showcasing the evolution of relationships and the celebration of Meera and Michael's love triumphing over adversity. “The grand finale highlights unity and reconciliation as both families join in a dance, symbolising the newfound harmony and acceptance.” “Big Bollywood Musical 2” is a poignant tale of love conquering prejudices, ultimately leading to a heart-warming and culturally resonant resolution with an abundance of comedy, song and dance, said Mothie.

With a cast of over 100 artists from across KwaZulu-Natal, mind-blowing costumes, spellbinding effects and spectacular dance moves, audience are in for an experience which exceed the norms of traditional musicals. Where: iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino. When: March 1-3. Show times vary.

Cost: Tickets cost R100 and are available through Ticketpro. KZN Philharmonic’s 2024 Summer Season Conductor Talia Ilan. Picture: Supplied Conductor Talia Ilan makes her KZN Philharmonic Orchestra debut this week as the first of four concerts kicks off in the province.

She will be opening the programme with Felix Mendelssohn’s evocative but rarely heard “Melusina” overture. This paves the way for Dvořák’s iconic “Cello Concerto” as the evening’s centrepiece, played by German virtuoso, Benedict Kloeckner. German virtuoso Benedict Kloeckner, Picture: Supplied The programme ends with one of the 19th century’s benchmark staples, Robert Schumann’s “Fourth Symphony” in D minor.

The symphony begins with a slow, brooding and passionate introduction. It then evolves into moments of lightness and joy, which are characteristic of Schumann’s romanticism. Meanwhile, KZN Philharmonic Orchestra’s chief executive and artistic director Bongani Tembe, welcomed music lovers back for the summer symphony season.

“Now as ever, we are set to uphold the grand traditions of our long-running ‘World Symphony Series’, as we bring the music lovers we serve, a roster of superbly accomplished guest stars. “They will join our dedicated orchestral musicians in creating many hours of musical enchantment. “The season dovetails with our continued commitment to community engagement and skills transfer among new-generation artists and learners,” said Tembe.

The orchestra has also provided a free bus service. This will allow people to park in the suburbs and hop on a bespoke bus, which will travel to the theatre in the Durban CBD. Booking is essential and can be made by emailing [email protected] or by calling 031 369 9438.

Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: Thursday, February 29 at 7pm. Cost: R50 via Quicket or through the KZN Philharmonic Office on 031 369 9438 or [email protected].

“Classic Rock” tribute concert “Classic Rock” pays homage to some of the greatest guitar players of all time. This tribute concert will focus on the classic rock guitarists of the 60s and 70s eras.

The show features a variety of music from the likes of Deep Purple, Pink Floyd, Bad Company, Led Zeppelin and Santana. Leading the team of top Durban musicians is maestro Barry Thomson on guitar and vocals, along with Dawn Selby on keyboards and vocals. They will be joined by Mali Sewell on drums, Andy Turrell on bass guitar and guest guitarist Shaun Dragt.

The Reals are set to take the audience on a journey full of hit songs, nostalgia, fun, and top class playing. If you’re a classic rock music fan, then this is the show for you. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo.