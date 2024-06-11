‘Big Day For 25K’ is a new reality show about tying the knot on a budget

SABC2’s new show, “Big Day For 25K” will give 13 couples R25 000 each to create their dream weddings. With the cost of modern weddings often getting many couples into debt, this series seeks to offer a helping hand by giving couples the opportunity to start their married lives without the financial stress and burden of having to pay for an elaborate do.

According to a statement: “The couples rely on their friends, families and skills rather than placing reliance on money. There will be tears and laughter, frustrations and wisdom as we journey with them to their big day for 25k.” Produced by Zero Gravity TV and Media, the 13 episode series will feature couples across South Africa. In the first episode, Pretoria-based couple Monique Warren-Du Plessis and Manie Plessis plan a fairytale wedding after years of providing for their children.

Manie Plessis and Monique Warren-Du Plessis. Picture: Supplied. Meanwhile, Nelson Mabunda and Julia Hlatshwayo from Majazane, Johannesburg, who have not been able to get married because of finances, will try to overcome these challenges with their R25k budget. Other couples include, Mandy-Lee Adams and Jaun Venter, Moleboheng Radebe and Vandross Mokele, Akshay Hansraj and Vanishree Moodley, Wesley and Bianca Beaumont, Rebecca Moshibidu and Tshidiso Mosisili, Sarah and Winston Segwale, Rejoice Sekwati and Zanele Khumalo. LGBTQIA+ couples Dinah Sesi Sibiya and Ofentse Mkhelele Ramasodi, Melusi Radebe and Phindile Moshele, Mohau Malaka and Kagiso Lebabo and Lehlohonolo and Masechaba make up the remaining cast.

Zero Gravity TV chief executive officer Sivan Pillay said that he is thrilled about the show. “We believe the timing of a show like this is perfect for South Africa right now. There are fantastic and heart-warming stories of people who have all faced some type of adversity that has brought them to ‘Big Day for 25k’. “We are excited to see how this international format by Storylab is received by the South African audiences.”