Big Zulu opens up about challenging upbringing on ‘Behind The Story’: ‘I grew up not having shoes’

Viewers of BET’s “Behind The Story” will in the upcoming episode get to hear Big Zulu’s soul-stirring life journey that led him on the path to Maskandi music.
In the heart-to-heart with host Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi, the award-winning artist delved into the roots of the Maskandi genre that has become his signature sound.
The conversation is set to leave viewers with a fresh perspective of the beloved star, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene.
“Nomalanga skilfully navigates through the notes of his life, discovering the melodies that shaped the man behind the music,” a statement from the channel read.
In the episode, Big Zulu opens up about his upbringing, where even shoes were a luxury.
“I grew up not having shoes. We would wait for the cattle to poop, after it is done, you’d run to step on the dung,” he said.
The acclaimed artist also revealed that as a traditional Zulu man, he doesn’t give into pressure regarding his values. He unpacks the notion of going “50/50” in a partnership while shedding light on his steadfast stance against women abuse.
Big Zulu continued: “In my ideal world, I don’t do 50/50 with a woman... As old as I am don’t ever see myself laying a hand on a woman.”
Meanwhile, BET added: “His commitment to respecting women is unwavering, and he makes it clear that ‘violence is never the answer’.”
Shozi took over hosting duties of BET’s “Behind The Story” in October 2021 following Pearl Thusi’s dismissal after four years as the presenter.
“Behind The Story”, which is currently in it’s sixth season, started last week with actress and media personality, Dineo Ranaka being featured.
The remaining episodes is packed with meaningful conversations with the likes of Theo Kgosinkwe, Maleh, Celeste Ntuli, Songezo Zibi, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Mome Mahlangu, Happy Simelane, Phelo Bala and Tunisho Masha among others.
Shozi shared on Instagram recently that, “In each 44-minute episode, we will touch on topics that matter - the challenges our guests have faced, pivotal moments in their careers, and the causes that ignite their passions.”
∎ “Behind The Story” airs on Fridays on BET (DStv channel 129) at 7pm.