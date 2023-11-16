Big Zulu opens up about challenging upbringing on ‘Behind The Story’: ‘I grew up not having shoes’

Viewers of BET’s “Behind The Story” will in the upcoming episode get to hear Big Zulu’s soul-stirring life journey that led him on the path to Maskandi music. In the heart-to-heart with host Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi, the award-winning artist delved into the roots of the Maskandi genre that has become his signature sound.

The conversation is set to leave viewers with a fresh perspective of the beloved star, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene. “Nomalanga skilfully navigates through the notes of his life, discovering the melodies that shaped the man behind the music,” a statement from the channel read. In the episode, Big Zulu opens up about his upbringing, where even shoes were a luxury.

“I grew up not having shoes. We would wait for the cattle to poop, after it is done, you’d run to step on the dung,” he said. The acclaimed artist also revealed that as a traditional Zulu man, he doesn’t give into pressure regarding his values. He unpacks the notion of going “50/50” in a partnership while shedding light on his steadfast stance against women abuse. Big Zulu continued: “In my ideal world, I don’t do 50/50 with a woman... As old as I am don’t ever see myself laying a hand on a woman.”

Meanwhile, BET added: “His commitment to respecting women is unwavering, and he makes it clear that ‘violence is never the answer’.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Africa (@bet_africa) Shozi took over hosting duties of BET’s “Behind The Story” in October 2021 following Pearl Thusi’s dismissal after four years as the presenter. “Behind The Story”, which is currently in it’s sixth season, started last week with actress and media personality, Dineo Ranaka being featured.