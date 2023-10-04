Big Zulu speaks out after being mistaken for his doppelgänger as same-sex wedding snaps surface again

Big Zulu lashed out on “X” this week after a picture of a man, who looks like him, went viral again. The man in the picture looks similar with his facial hair and dreadlocks and was seen locking lips with his husband on their wedding day.

In 2022, the same pictures trended on social media and had all of Mzansi confused as to whether Big Zulu got hitched to a man in a private ceremony. “X” user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the pictures and captioned it: “Love is a beautiful thing. 💕 Nkabi Nation” Love is a beautiful thing. 💕 Nkabi Nation pic.twitter.com/omaGdvWzUu — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 3, 2023 The wedding pictures, which first surfaced in 2022, made their appearance again this week.

But followers were not impressed with the rapper’s response and called him “homophobic”. @AdvFanele wrote: “That’s a very homophobic reply.” @Slowjamzowrote: “Next time bro ask ur PR help u how to respond and boom ur career can be cancelled, i do understand ur anger yes, but this is a homophobic reply, respect the LGBTI people 🙏,i hope an apology will follow.”