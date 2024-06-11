Independent Online
Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Billie Eilish was ‘ghosted and lost many friends because of her fame

Billie Eilish. Bang Showbiz.

Published 46m ago

Billie Eilish was “ghosted” by a boy.

The “Lunch” singer, 22, has revealed that the individual she was getting to know cut all communication with her, and it turned out, was dating someone else.

Appearing on the BBC podcast “Miss Me?”, she told hosts Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver: "It was literally unbelievable. To this day, (he) never texted me again.

“I was like: Did you die? Did you literally die?

“It was somebody that I’d also known for years and had a plan, the day of, on the phone, making a plan: this is my address, be there at 3pm, never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn’t believe it.”

It turned out, he had been lying to her.

On finding out he was with someone else, she added: “And I was like: ‘oh’. But I didn’t know people still did that. I genuinely didn’t know people did that.”

In the same chat, the Grammy winner revealed she has lost a lot of friends since she had become famous.

“Well, I lost all of my friends when I got famous.

“I suddenly was famous and I couldn’t relate to anybody. It was tough. It was really hard.”

She remains close to her best friend, Zoe, and staff members who are her friends.

She added: “And then it was my 20th birthday and I remember looking around the room and it was only people that I employ. And all 15 years or more older than me."

However, one of her employees quit and never spoke to her again.

“And it was the worst thing that happened to me. And that made me realise like: ‘oh wait, this is a job’.

“If they left me, they would never see me again.”

As a result, Eilish is “very freaked out by loss and I have a lot of abandonment problems”.

