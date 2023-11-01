Black Coffee catches strays as X user accuses him of not helping content creator who needed medication

Grammy-award-winning DJ, Black Coffee came under fire from an X blogger, who said that he did not help Nompilo Dlamini, who asked him for help on social media. Dlamini was a Swaziland-born content creator, who died on Monday after a long battle with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Her death was confirmed on social media by her family. CF is life-threatening disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system. Dlamini had been trying to get donations from social media users so that she could maintain her condition with medication, as there was no cure for it.

After hearing that Dlamini had died, X blogger @joy_zelda lambasted Black Coffee for apparently not assisting Dlamini when she pleaded for donations on social media. “We need to be honest about Black Coffee he has done nothing for Black People besides music, His a Billionaire but couldn't even help Nompilo Dlamini whenever she asks for donations, yet wears R34k sneaker of Louis Vuitton,His an disgrace #RIPMpilo,” @joy_zelda posted on X. We need to be honest about Black Coffee he has done nothing for Black People besides music,His an Billionaire but couldn't even help Nompilo Dlamini whenever she asks for donations,yet wears R34k sneaker of Louis Vuitton,His an disgrace #RIPMpilo pic.twitter.com/DMteY3mu3B — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 31, 2023 Black Coffee’s supporters quickly jumped to his defence and put @joy_zelda back in line.