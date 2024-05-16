Blue Ivy Carter and North West cast in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ offerings

The entertainment world just got a double dose of star power with Blue Ivy Carter and North West, the daughters of music icons Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Kim Kardashian and Ye (formerly Kanye West), respectively. Disney couldn’t resist snagging the two for upcoming projects.

Blue Ivy, 12, is set to voice the character “Kiara” in Disney’s live-action prequel “Mufasa: The Lion King”. And if that weren’t enough, her mom, Beyoncé, is returning to the role of “Nala”, adding an extra touch of family magic to the project. North, 10, will be in “The Lion King” 30th anniversary, immersive live-to-film concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Scheduled for May 24 and 25, the concert will celebrate the legacy of “The Lion King” and will later be available for streaming on Disney+.

We sometimes forget that these are kids making big moves. Earlier this year, North, released the single, “Talking”, with her father, and Blu Ivy has been killing it with her dance moves on stage while on tour with Queen B. Some might see it as mere coincidence that the Hollywood offspring are making waves in “The Lion King” adaptations but experts suggest otherwise. With parents who are A-listers in their own right, it’s no surprise that Blue Ivy and North are destined for the spotlight.

Monique Tatum, the CEO of BPM-PR Firm, told “TODAY.com” in a statement that Disney working with the children of celebrities is a “win win”. “Disney is a well-oiled marketing and PR machine, so it makes sense for celebrity children to be associated with them,” Tatum said. “The children will not only have a powerhouse PR behind them, but the hope is that those well-known guidelines will protect their children’s branding and images in the long run.”