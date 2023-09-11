Blueface's mother hints that her son and Chrisean Rock may be related

In a shocking Instagram Live session that set social media ablaze on Monday, Blueface's mother left the audience flabbergasted with her statement that her son, Blueface, and Chrisean Rock could potentially have some familial ties. She hinted at the possibility of a blood connection, suggesting that Blueface might have welcomed his baby with a cousin. Explosive claims, indeed!

‘’I knew something was going on,’’ Blue's mom began in the Live. ‘’Come to find out, Chrisean's mama is a Dorsey. She's a Dorsey. They related to me. Them my people. Girl, if them Dorseys... Dorseys. “Come on now, all the Dorseys are related, and they all act like that. They all strong and act like that. John, done had a baby with his cousin.’’ She continued: ‘’He did. I bet you we need to test the baby. The baby is probably...that's why the baby had our DNA. What the f**k? Y'all think I'm playing. This could be real.’’

Additionally, when cornered by paparazzi seeking clarification on her recent claims about Blueface and Rock possibly being cousins, Saffold shared: ‘’I did some research from my family, and her mom is a Dorsey.’’ The revelation added fuel to the speculative fire, but she didn't stop there. With a theatrical flair, she further claimed research suggests that perhaps they aren’t cousins after all. “But we should definitely probably do, like, a DNA (test). Just to find out what's going on,” she added.