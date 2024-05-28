Boity Thulo rubbed shoulders with Kim Kardashian and A-list stars at ‘The Lion King’s’ 30th anniversary concert

It might not be everyone's dream to rub elbows with Kim Kardashian but some of us are out there living our best lives with international A-listers. Case in point: Boity Thulo is absolutely killing it abroad, mingling with the crème de la crème, including the one and only Kim K.

Thulo attended “The Lion King’s” 30th anniversary celebrations, a star-studded event because, let's be real, “The Lion King” is nothing short of iconic. The legendary Lebo M, who played a huge role in the film's success, even blessed the audience with a performance. The rapper took to Instagram to give us all a peek of her fabulous night with some photos from the event and, of course, didn't miss the chance to snap a pic with the reality TV star. Living the dream, much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) And speaking of Kim K, her daughter North West stole the show and set social media on fire with her not-so-Kanye performance. Northie, your bestie, made her acting debut playing young Simba during the concert. On Friday, the young Kardashian took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl and wowed the crowd with "I Just Can't Wait To Be King".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) To support North, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan turned up, including her dad Kanye, mom Kim, grandma Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker. The 10-year-old rocked a Disney-inspired look, sporting a yellow oversized hoodie and matching shorts, complete with a fluffy hood and matching shoes.

Ye's really slacking with the whole parenting thing, imagine making 808s but not hooking up your daughter (who happens to have Kardashian DNA) with some auto tune 😭 — ✝️CHRISTIAN HILLS✝️ (@Christian_Hillz) May 25, 2024 However, soon after her performance started doing the rounds on the socials, netizens were quick to slam her singing skills. But she’s just a kid, after all. @Christian_Hillz wrote: “Ye's really slacking with the whole parenting thing, imagine making 808s but not hooking up your daughter (who happens to have Kardashian DNA) with some auto tune 😭”

@MunnyWillam commented: "SHE ONLY GOT THE ROLE BECAUSE OF HER PARENTS ... SHE CANNOT SING!!!!" SHE ONLY GOT THE ROLE BECAUSE OF HER PARENTS….SHE CANNOT SING!!!!

— Willam Munny (@MunnyWillam) May 25, 2024 @rematchadatcha wrote: “oh nah -- they couldn't train her? 😭” oh nah - they couldn't train her? 😭 — RM.DATCHA (@rematchadatcha) May 25, 2024 While @egrey24 wrote: “It was a great show. Bowl is a wonderful venue -- Jennifer Hudson was astonishingly good. North was terrible. Movement, voice was bad grade/school production level.