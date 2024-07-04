Bonang Matheba finally shows off her mystery man

When it comes to throwing a party, no one does it quite like South Africa’s Queen B. Bonang Matheba, the undisputed queen of glam, recently shared a sneak peek into her exclusive birthday bash and it was everything you'd expect it to be.

Held at a high-end venue, Matheba’s impeccable taste was on full display, with décor that screamed luxury. Think lush floral arrangements, chic lighting and every detail planned to perfection – and let’s not forget the pink ensemble that she was wearing - it was giving Barbie. Taking to Instagram, Matheba gave her followers a glimpse into the magical night with images from her birthday bash.

She accompanied the post with the caption: “...what a night!! 🥂💗💐 My birthday is my FAVOURITE night of the year & being able to celebrate with my friends & family is priceless. 😥 We praise God. I loved every moment!! Big CANCER ENERGY!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) The renowned media personality didn’t just invite her family and friends. Her rumoured new bae, David Phume, was also spotted at her party.

Earlier this year gossip blogger Musawenkosi “Musa” Khawula spilt the tea about Matheba’s new boo when he posted a video online, which showed a male pouring champagne into two glasses. But it was deemed speculation at the time and Queen B, as she is affectionately known as, is a master of keeping her private life under wraps. But this time, she let her fans in on the secret, revealing her bae’s face and identity on social media.

And if you thought the party was extravagant, wait until you hear about the gifts. The highlight of the evening was probably the surprise from Phume – a luxurious timepiece worth over R280 000. Talk about spoiling your queen. Bonang Matheba with her alleged boyfriend David Phume.🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/eRoTMXWW7D

— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) July 2, 2024 So, for all the nosy peeps out there, the wait is over. Mzansi took to social media to give their two cents on the relationship. @Nolofy commented on the MDN News post: “This guy has to deal with black blonde girl or weave for the whole 365 days… Ai he will get tired soon this one. Mara heee forever yena.” This guy has to deal with black blonde girl or weave for the whole 365 days.. Ai he will get tired soon this one. Mara heee forever yena

— Hlonstar (@Nolofy) July 2, 2024 @Petro_Squell commented: “When are we seeing mang mang with alleged husband, yoh kuningi boyfriend. Ons is moeg🤦‍♂.” When are we seeing mang mang with alleged husband, yoh kuningi boyfriend. Ons is moeg🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8gwKJYMzIj — Petro (@Petro_Squell) July 2, 2024 @Zulu_Loveletter chose to keep it positive: “I’m so happy for her. Glad she’s not dating another artist. Level up nicely.”