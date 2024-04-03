Bontle Modiselle has fans gushing over her sweet birthday tribute to Priddy Ugly

Dancer and media personality Bontle Modiselle has left Mzansi in their feels after she posted a heart-warming birthday tribute to her husband, Priddy Ugly. The award-winning hip hop star turned 32 on April 2 and to mark the milestone, Modiselle took to her socials to let him know just how special he is to her and their daughter, Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi.

“Serunya! NTJAKA! Dad of 1, Father to many. Pai da Afrika. Ntate Moloi. The Greatest Rapper. Kere wena GOAT. Of the many roles you show up as, your favourite being Afrika’s Dad … HAPPY BIRTHDAY love @priddy_ugly 👑❤️,” Modiselle wrote on Instagram. She continued to share how proud she is of the man the rapper has become. “I’ve been privy to your rebirth and growth, particularly in recent times. I’m proud of the work you do, the man you continue to evolve into, the fight you put up, the lessons you’ve learnt, the dreams you dare to dream, the truth you maintain in who you are and what you believe in, and the commitment to show up as best as you can.”

She told him to keep his eyes “locked on God”. “With him is every answer to all your questions. Continue to lead with kindness and love, no matter who finds you fool to do so. Pray. Pray. Pray! Afrika and I love you Daddy … and may God flex with you, loudly so, in this next chapter of your life 💫❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bontle MaAfrika Moloi (@bontle.modiselle) The couple’s fans took to the comments to gush over their romance and sent birthday wishes to Priddy Ugly.

Local actress Simphiwe Ngema commented: “Happy birthday to your love. You guys are beautiful together. Forever my faves❤.” “This love is so beautifu l… Happy birthday to ntate Moloi🔥🔥🙌🙌,” shared @kamodancesforyou. @thandomfundisi said: “You make such a beautiful couple 😍😍😍 Happy birthday to yours 🥳.”