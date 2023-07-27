Boyz II Men add new date to their South African tour

The Grammy-Award-winning band Boyz II Men, who are embarking on a four-city tour of South Africa, have added another date for the Gauteng leg of their tour due to overwhelming demand. Originally, the band was scheduled to perform only on November 2, but with tickets selling out quickly, they decided to add a new show.

Boyz II Men will now be performing on both Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2 at the SunBet Arena stage in the capital city of Tshwane. “Boyz II Men’s management team last night confirmed an additional show and we are delighted to announce it to the fans,” said G21 Live’s Glen Netshipise in a statement. “As always we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple-award-winning music outfit. We urge the public to get their tickets as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment.”

The tour will kick off at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town on October 31, followed by the back-to-back performances in Tshwane on November 1 and 2. After their performances in Tshwane, the band will showcase at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West on Saturday, November 4. Finally, they will conclude their South African tour at the Durban International Convention Centre on Sunday, November 5.

The iconic American group gained popularity in the 1990s with their soulful ballads and impeccable a cappella harmonies. Originally a quartet, the group now consists of three members: baritone Nathan Morris and tenors Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman. Their soul-stirring music and emotional performances have earned them numerous accolades and awards, including four Grammy Awards. Throughout their career, they have delivered hit after hit, touching the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. In 2003, the group had to become a trio when bass singer Michael McCary departed due to health issues. It was later revealed that McCary’s health problems were linked to multiple sclerosis, which led to his decision to leave the group.