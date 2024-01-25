Brace yourself for uproarious fun as ‘The Dingalings are Back!’

Comedians Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisoon return to stage with their latest offering, “The Dingalings are Back!” The duo will treat their fans to a fusion of music from yesteryear and, of course, the best medicine of all: tons of laughter.

Known for delighting audiences with familiar stories, the Dingalings paved the way for stand-up comedy and adult humour in Durban. Audience can prepare for a side-splitting extravaganza as they return in grand style. “The production takes a fun look at two new ‘inmates’ in an old age home and their various adventures with over zealous nurses, corrupt guards and frisky old ladies,” Naidoo explained.

“Audiences can expect the same zaniness from both Henry and myself, crazy comedy interspersed with fantastic and song raunchy songs.” The show is also available for fund-raising purposes. Where: The Globe at Suncoast Casino.

When: Saturday, January 27, at 8pm. Cost: R120 - R150 via Webtickets. Age restriction 16. For fundraising performances contact Kay on 083 793 9969. “The King of Broken Things”

Theatre actress Cara Roberts returns once again in “The King of Broken Things”, to take audience on a journey into the dismantled heart of a young boy. Written and directed by Michael Taylor-Broderick, the award-winning production will be at Shlesinger Theatre, Michaelhouse tonight (Friday, February 26). Through his love for discarded objects, the play is set to teach audiences about the importance of reparation and how all things - seen and unseen - can be mended.

There are also lessons about how new things can be created from the old. In addition, the show touches on ancient Japanese traditions, mythology and dreams, and reminds one of the magic that exists everywhere. Cara Roberts in “The King of Broken Things”. Picture: Supplied “’The King of Broken Things’ is a timely reminder to us all to think about the world and the repercussions of our actions, thoughts, and the things we say.”

“And how we mere mortals would do well to dwell more on the magic words – imagine, believe, and dream,” said Broderick. Where: Shlesinger Theatre, Michaelhouse. When: Friday, February 26 at 7pm.

Cost: R80 via Quicket. 4 Waterfalls Hiking and Picnic Adventure Trip Umgeni Valley Nature Reserve. Make the most of the weekend sun by spending the day at the beautiful Umgeni Valley Nature Reserve.

The adventure will kickstart with a hike, followed by a walk, a swim, as well as a picnic or a braai. The day’s festivities will then end with a relaxing session of bird watching. Where: Howick Falls main parking lot.

When: Saturday, January 28, from 7.30am. Cost: R249. Kids under 13 pay R149 or R499 with transportation from Durban. Tickets can be purchased through Quicket. HA!Man In Performance

The “HA!Man In Performance” is a musical experience that offers audience a rare journey through a range of emotions. The HA!Man (Francois le Roux) is a classically trained composer, cellist and pianist, but his all-original music is tapping from a wide range of styles and traditions. He also makes extensive use of improvisation and electronic accompaniments.

Each performance of a series of suitable items that unfolds uniquely leaving the audience constantly on edge, as each new inspiring surprise that leads to a home-coming climax. Where: The Old Mushroom Farm, 11 Karkloof Road. When: Saturday, January 27, at 2pm.

Cost: R110 via Quicket. Sip & Paint at Circus Circus uMhlanga Head to Circus Circus in uMhlanga for an evening of sipping and painting fun.

Guests will be able to follow along as a talented artist takes each person through their whole painting experience, through a step-by-step guided painting session. Guests will receive a complimentary glass of wine and the kitchen will be open for food orders. No experience is needed, just some wine, a friend and painting equipment.

Where: Circus Circus, Chartwell Drive, uMhlanga. When: Monday, January 29, at 6pm. Cost: R285 via Quicket.

How To Stop Overthinking and Worry Less course The Dianetics Foundation in Durban will be offering a free course on how to stop you from overthinking and worrying. Picture: Supplied If you’re an over thinker, then make sure you head down to the Dianetics Foundation to take advantage of their free course, “How To Stop Overthinking and Worry Less”. It seems that our thoughts are not truly free - with many of them stemming from an emotional and subconscious level that can fix our attention and pull us down.

This session will aim to look into the real source of what over thinking is and how one can be free from of it, as well as what can be done to free up your thoughts and mind so you can gain more positive thinking. Where: Dianetics Foundation Durban. When: Wednesday, January 31, at 6pm.