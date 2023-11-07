Brenda Mtambo gears up for her homecoming celebration

The festive season is just around the corner and Durban is gearing up for a bumper season of theatre and other attractions that will keep Durbanites and its guests entertained. Here’s a list of things happening in the city and forthcoming events to keep your eye on.

“Brenda Mtambo in Concert” On Saturday, renowned South African Afrosoul musician, Brenda Mtambo returns home with her new album, titled “Sane”, for one night only at The Playhouse Company. Released in May, this is Mtambo’s third studio album and comes five years after the release of her second album, “So Much More”.

This is a homecoming and celebration for Mtambo, who is celebrating a decade solo career. The concert will showcase her musical talent as she takes the audience on a transformative journey of self-discovery, reflection, and healing, with each track offering a message of hope, inspiration and love. About the album, she said: “‘Sane’ is a true reflection of my musical journey and a testament to my growth as an artist.

“I poured my heart and soul into this album, and I hope it resonates with my fans and listeners as much as it does with me.” Audience can expect a spirit-filled concert, a celebration, and a stellar production from this show, “A Decade Experience”. Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre.

When: Saturday, November 11, at 7.30pm. Cost: R250 via Webtickets. “Variations – a Programme of Baroque Music”

Erik Dippenaar (harpsichord) and Ralitza Macheva (baroque violin) presents a programme of virtuoso sets of variations from the baroque, including music by Corelli and Buxtehude. The programme also includes a collection of newly composed sets of variations for solo violin, in a baroque style, by Montreal composer and early music specialist Matthias Maute, as well as an improvised set of variations on the harpsichord by Dippenaar. Where: Durban Jewish Centre.

When: Sunday, November 12 at 3pm. Cost: R120 for members and R140 for non-members. Cash tickets are available at the door. For more information contact [email protected] or phone 071 505 1021. “Spring Season”

Members of the KZN Philharmonic in performance. Picture: Val Adamson. The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra wraps up its “2023 World Symphony Series Spring Season” on Thursday, November 9. Performances started on October 19 and ran every Thursday since. It featured German conductor Justus Frantz, who opened the series followed by Spanish conductor Irene Delgado-Jiménez and local favourite Daniel Boico. For the season’s climax American maestro Robert Moody will take to the stage. His programme will comprise Dvořák’s symphonic poem “Mein Heim” (My Home) and Sir Edward Elgar’s nostalgic “Cello Concerto”.

Then the soaring strains of the Sibelius Fifth Symphony will bring the curtain down on a high note. Chief executive and artistic director Bongani Tembe said: “We would like to express our deep appreciation for the loyalty and support we have enjoyed from generations of concert-goers, who have flocked to our concerts since day one. “Please know it is our privilege to share the music we make with each of you.”

Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: Thursday, November 9, at 7pm. Cost: R103 via Quicket.

Upcoming shows for you to look forward to. “Kings and Queens of Gospel” The “Kings and Queens of Gospel” concert will take place at the Playhouse Opera Theatre. If you’re yearning for a revitalising, electrifying experience that will awaken your spirit and rejuvenate your soul, then look no further than the fourth edition of the “Kings and Queens of Gospel” concert at the Playhouse Opera Theatre.

Gospel icons including Sindi Ntombela and Sphe Nxumalo and others will share the stage with up-and-coming artists. Prepare to immerse yourself in a glorious celebration of worship that promises to resonate deep within your being, igniting a fire of inspiration within. As the evening unfolds, you’ll find yourself singing your own melodious anthem of joy.

Buying your ticket for this fund-raising event will contribute towards the Ikhono Foundation’s empowerment and outreach programmes. You will treated to an unforgettable experience from the minute you set foot on the side walk till the main venue. Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre.

When: Saturday, November 18, at 7pm. Cost: R150 – R250 via Webtickets. “The Nutcracker”

A scene from “The Nutcracker”. Picture: Supplied The Playhouse Company presents the Joburg Ballet which brings to sparkling life one of the most popular and beloved Christmas classical family ballets in the world, “The Nutcracker”, at the Playhouse Opera Theatre. The production will transport audience into a Christmas fairy tale where toys come to life, mice wage war, snowflakes delight, sweets dance and Clara meets her Nutcracker Prince. Produced and choreographed by artistic director Iain MacDonald, it will feature live accompaniment by the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Lykele Temmingh.