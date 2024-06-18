Brent Palmer and Jock Kleynhans star Harold Pinter’s 'The Dumb Waiter'

Harold Pinter’s captivating stage production of “The Dumb Waiter” is being staged in the Mother City for ten performances only. The world-renowned British playwright and screenwriter, who won the 2005 Nobel Prize in Literature, is regarded as one of the most influential modern British dramatists with a writing career that spanned over 50 years.

The play centres around two hitmen, Ben and Gus, who, in a dimly-lit and desolate basement, await their next assignment. Described as “immersing audiences in a suffocating atmosphere of suspense and tension,” “The Dumb Waiter” has often been referred to as one of the greatest one-acts of our time. At the heart of this production is a stellar cast and dedicated crew bringing Pinter’s early masterpiece to life.

It stars award-winning actor, writer and producer Brent Palmer, who takes on the role of Ben with complexity and nuance. In March, he won a Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of George Megalos in “King George.” Five of his plays have been nominated for Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards and Palmer has performed in a number of productions, including “The Father,” “A Steady Rain,” “The Kingmakers” and “The Room and Dinner with the 42’s.”

He has also starred on television shows such as Showmax’s “Tali’s Wedding Diary”, SABC 3’s “Those Who Can’t” and BBC’s “Our Girl.” He shares the stage with Jock Kleynhans, who plays Gus. Kleynhans has starred in plays such as Maynardville’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Romeo and Juliet”, and TV shows, M-Net’s “Lioness” and Apple TV’s “Invasion.” Meanwhile, Aidan Scott makes his directorial debut in “The Dumb Waiter”, after performing in productions such as Peter Shaffer's “Amadeus” as well as the UK’s smash-hit production of “Don’t Make Tea.”

Where: The Masambe Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre. When: Runs until Friday, June 28. All shows start at 7.30pm. Cost: Tickets range from R120 to R150 and are available through Webtickets.

S'Qhamo Mangcu, Erin Gemmell, Jake Maisel, Sarah Lazurus, James Stoffberg and Laura Kelly star in the Baked Shakespeare’s ‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona.’ Picture: Instagram. Baked Shakespeare presents: “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” Hit local production company Baked Shakespeare’s modern and comedic twist of the classic William Shakespeare play “The Two Gentlemen of Verona,” is coming to the Mother City this week. This interactive theatre experience is seen as a quirky way to celebrate the world-renowned English playwright and poet and to make his work accessible to a new generation of theatregoers.

Its Cape Town staging also comes hot off the heels of the production’s 2023 Ovation Award at The National Arts Festival. It also played at The Edinburgh Fringe and was staged in London. Directed by Kimberly Buckle, Baked Shakespeare’s “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” centres around friends, Valentine and Proteus.

On the brink of adulthood, the production follows them as they experience adventure, betrayal and love for the first time. But chaos and comedy ensues when they both fall for the same girl. The production stars S'Qhamo Mangcu, Erin Gemmell, Jake Maisel, Sarah Lazurus, James Stoffberg and Laura Kelly.

“This show has something for everyone, from steamy love triangles to gender-bending, audience interaction and, of course, raucous fight scenes,” the producers explained. Meanwhile, online publication “The Stellenbosch” described the play as: “The perfect way to reintroduce Shakespeare’s work as fun and light-hearted to the youth.” Where: The Masque Theatre in Muizenberg.

When: From Friday, June 21, at 7.30 to Saturday, June 22 at 9pm. Cost: Tickets start from R120 and are available through Quicket. “The Whimsical Beanstalk”

Keep the youngsters entertained these school holidays with the stage production of “The Whimsical Beanstalk,” which offers an escape into a dreamland that people of all ages can enjoy. The family-friendly play, which is a reimagining of the timeless tale of “Jack and the Beanstalk” centres around the magical world with Jack, Sophia and Felix. “Join their enchanting journey filled with laughter, creativity and valuable lessons perfect for families and children aged 5-12,” the producers explained.

“With magical moments, compelling storytelling, and unforgettable characters, this theatrical spectacle guarantees an immersive experience for audiences of all ages. Where: The Artscape Theatre Arena. When: From Thursday, June 20, until Saturday, June 29.