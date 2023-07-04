Breakout Events announced the debut South African tour of British singer and songwriter JP Cooper is set for August. Known for his global hit "September Song“ off his debut album ”Raised Under Grey Skies“, Cooper has a huge fan base in Mzansi with followers beaming with excitement at the news of his visit.

The announcement of his first world tour comes on the brink of his new music release project coming soon. Cooper recently shared the refreshing news, hinting at a string of collaborations he will be working on in 2023 and 2024. Among the list of excited fans were Season 11 Idols SA finalist Lloyiso Gijana, who said: “Yess bro! Excited to see you live🤞🏾” The singer sets foot at The Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town on Thursday, August 24, as the first leg of the tour and then performs at this year’s Parklive Festival in Joburg, which marks it’s 10th year anniversary.

The event is being held at the Marks Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg on August 26. Durban fans get their live experience at the Parklive Festival at the Durban Botanical Garden at uMphafa Field on Sunday August 27. Those attending the Parklive Festival sessions are in for a treat with an extra added line-up including Matthew Mole and the band GoodLuck co-headlining the Joburg and Durban festivals.

In a statement released by Breakout Events, Cooper said: "Being on stage has never been a comfortable place for me. The time, energy and mental preparation it has taken me in the past to get out on tour has sometimes been overwhelming, but coming out of lockdown and getting back out on the road over the past few months has reminded me how special it was being in a room with you all. “Seeing people smile, cry and sing along again has really helped to change my perspective on live performance, so I’m super happy to announce my South African tour. Album three is currently under construction so we might have to leak some for you so you can sing along to these new songs.. 😃” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jp Cooper (@jpcoopermusic) Amped fans took to Cooper’s Instagram announcement post to share their excitement

its_kullid_suga wrote: “I hope you wil be able to perform the 1st song I heard of you “whenever you hold me “ oohhh JP Cooper you did it all there. But even if you don’t. I hope I get to take a picture with you. I know I’m asking for allot . “But if one of these two can come true, I will be so so thankful. I bought two tickets still looking for a plus one 🤞🏾 See you in two months 💕” “Survivor SA” star marian_devos wrote: “I cannot believe this is happening 😭😭😭 OMG OMG OMG!!! See you in Cape Town ❤️❤️❤️”

twayizi wrote: “OMG!!! When are the tickets going on sale??? This is the happiest day of my life 😭😭😭” skhushnas wrote: “A dream come true for me😢😢😢😢I've been a fan of yoz since 2014 before you even had an album, when you used to jam on those Mahogany Sessions and the likes. “Before the up-tempo beats, just acoustic guitar and great lyrical content with that soothing voice of yoz❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😢😢Man, God came thru for us SAns on this one👏👏👏🙌🙌❤️”