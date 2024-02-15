Bucie takes fans on a sentimental journey with the remake of ‘Shela’

After taking a break from the music scene in 2017, following a decade-long career, Bucie is back and fans are buzzing with excitement.
The South African artist stepped away to focus on her record label and spend more time with her family.
In June, Bucie dropped a subtle hint about her much-anticipated return, offering fans a sneak peek into her studio session with Thabo Smol from Black Motion and Osaze.
Known for chart-toppers like “Easy to Love” and “Rejoice”, where she collaborated with Black Coffee, as well as the hit “Induku Enhle”, Bucie has announced the recreation of another popular track, Shela.
The goal is to bring back the vibes of young love in time for Valentine’s Day and the month of love. She invited fans to join her on this nostalgic journey.
Bucie took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day: “❤️✨ For all the lovers who still believe, this one’s for you! 🎶💕 I’ve recreated my old song ‘Shela’ to bring back the enchantment of young love, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
“Join me on this nostalgic journey as we celebrate the power of love and cherish those special moments. Tag your partner and spread the magic!”
One fan @lungelwancwana said: “I miss your music soooooo much!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Will you ever come back?? Please release something for us! There has to be songs you’ve been writing! 😍❤️.”
@manana_mmalegae also said: “Mam ❤️ Is this on YouTube please or Spotify?? 😍😮🙆🏽♀️😭 I Miss You … Your place in the music industry will forever be Yours ❤️🙌🏾.”
@nondyebosibindlana said: “Oh Busisiwe ntombi your music is timeless. 10 years later i still listen to it like it was released yesterday. Thank you.”
Bucie’s soul-stirring voice, combined with memorable melodies and collaborations has earned her a special place in the hearts of South African music lovers.