Bucie takes fans on a sentimental journey with the remake of ‘Shela’

After taking a break from the music scene in 2017, following a decade-long career, Bucie is back and fans are buzzing with excitement. The South African artist stepped away to focus on her record label and spend more time with her family.

In June, Bucie dropped a subtle hint about her much-anticipated return, offering fans a sneak peek into her studio session with Thabo Smol from Black Motion and Osaze. Known for chart-toppers like “Easy to Love” and “Rejoice”, where she collaborated with Black Coffee, as well as the hit “Induku Enhle”, Bucie has announced the recreation of another popular track, Shela. The goal is to bring back the vibes of young love in time for Valentine’s Day and the month of love. She invited fans to join her on this nostalgic journey.

Bucie took to Instagram on Valentine's Day: "❤️✨ For all the lovers who still believe, this one's for you! 🎶💕 I've recreated my old song 'Shela' to bring back the enchantment of young love, just in time for Valentine's Day. "Join me on this nostalgic journey as we celebrate the power of love and cherish those special moments. Tag your partner and spread the magic!" One fan @lungelwancwana said: "I miss your music soooooo much!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Will you ever come back?? Please release something for us! There has to be songs you've been writing! 😍❤️."