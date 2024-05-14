Burna Boy joins TitoM and Yuppe on ‘Tshwala Bam’ remix

If you've been living under a rock or just haven't been paying attention, let me help you catch up: the “Tshwala Bam” dance challenge has been blowing up, racking up millions of views on TikTok. It's all thanks to an Amapiano non-stop banger by TitoM and Yuppe that's been dominating the airwaves. The success of this hit has propelled the music duo into the spotlight.

As such, they're not just confined to South Africa anymore; they're jet-setting across borders to play for their legions of fans. And let me tell you, they're living their best lives. Now, here's where it gets even juicier: the music video for the remixed song has dropped on social media and Burna Boy can be seen cooking it up in the music video. The Afro-fusion musician is bringing his signature style to the mix.

But remember those rumours about Davido jumping on the remix? Well, it turns out there might be some truth to them. A video surfaced recently showing the "If" hitmaker vibing in the club to what sounds suspiciously like his verse on the track. Could this be the collaboration of the year?

@kreative.kornerr took to Instagram: “TSHWALA BAMI REMIX VISUALS ON THE WAY 🔥😳” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kreative.Kornerr (@kreative.kornerr) However, besides there being a lot of flame emoji’s in the comment section, some fans were not too happy about it. @tats_pd commented: “no no😒this song does not need a remix” @sthembisor4 commented: “noo noo noo please don't riun this one too🤦‍♂️”