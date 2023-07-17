Independent Online
Monday, July 17, 2023

Burna Boy to fill up FNB Stadium in September

Burna Boy. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Burna Boy announced his latest SA tour set for September 23.

The Nigerian hitmaker has carved his name globally after he became the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the US.

The Afro-fusion performer recently hosted his “Stadium Tour”, which also received praises from international music sensation Busta Rhymes.

The star continues his tour and sets foot in Joburg at the FNB Stadium to fill up the stadium known to host big events and concerts since inception.

The stadium previously hosted concerts by Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses, Beyoncé and Jay Z, One Direction, Usher, Pharell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park and more.

Burna Boy made waves in South Africa when he headlined the “Delicious Festival” last year and now fans of the African megastar will once again be mesmerised by his many hits including “Ye”, “Last Last”, “Bank On It”, “Common Person” and “Anybody” from acclaimed albums “Love, Damini”, “African Giant” and “Twice as Tall” among others.

The concert is presented by Ternary Music Group.

TMG CEO, Sedote Nwachukwu said: “African talent knows no bounds and Burna Boy is the best example of that. Not only was he the first Nigerian artist to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“He continued on to headline and sell out stadium shows in both London and New York. This African giant’s footsteps speak for themselves and we are convinced he will be able to do the same at FNB stadium in September.”

Tickets to the four-time BET award-winner’s concert are available at R765 via Ticketpro.

