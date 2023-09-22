Can Themba’s classic, ‘The Suit Concer-tized’, has been cancelled

The star-studded musical “The Suit Concer-tized” has been cancelled. The producers of “The Suit Concer-tized” announced on Friday, September 22, that the musical extravaganza, a re-imagining of Can Themba’s classic short story, has been cancelled.

According to the producers, the cancellation was due to logistical issues that prevented the completion of the last shows at Joburg Theatre's Mandela Theatre. The production was originally scheduled to run until Sunday, September 24. The executive producer of the show, Dr Mothobi Mutloatse, explained that the decision to cancel the show was complex but ultimately driven by economic imperatives. “Cancellation of a show is not easy but a complex decision, as was the case in this instance, and only taken objectively from available facts. In the end, only the economics imperatives held sway, tough as it was a decision,” said Mutloatse.

"We are grateful for the support of the Johannesburg Theatre, who have been incredible in their promotion of the show." Mutloatse stated in the press statement that patrons who had booked tickets for the cancelled shows will be reimbursed. Themba's "The Suit" is a significant work in South Africa's literary history.

Originally published in 1963 in the inaugural issue of “The Classic”, a literary journal co-founded by Nat Nakasa and Nadine Gordimer, it immediately faced censorship and banning by the apartheid regime, highlighting its controversial and impactful themes. “The Suit” is a poignant narrative set in 1950s Sophiatown, portraying themes of betrayal and punishment. The story revolves around a young wife named Matilda who takes a lover, and when her husband, Philemon, discovers them in bed, it sets off a series of events.

The lover flees, leaving behind his suit, which then becomes a symbol of betrayal and a constant reminder of the infidelity in their home. Philemon uses the suit to taunt and humiliate Matilda, leading to a tragic conclusion. In 1994, writer and publisher Dr Mothobi Mutloatse, along with playwright Barney Simon, adapted “The Suit” into a play. The play premiered at the Market Theatre, bringing the powerful narrative to the stage and further cementing its place in South African literature and theatre. The story's enduring relevance and ability to resonate with audiences speak to its timeless themes and powerful storytelling.