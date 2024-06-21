Candice Modiselle lands voice-over role animated movie, ‘Panda Bear in Africa’

South African actress Candice Modiselle continues to grow in her career as an internationally-recognised creative. The award-winning actress just secured another international gig as a voice-over artists in the animated movie, “Panda Bear in Africa.”

The film is about a young, adventurous Panda, who travels from China to Africa to rescue his best friend, Jielong the Dragon, who has been kidnapped. On his journey, he discovers a strange and extraordinary new world of mountains, deserts and jungles. Modiselle lends her voice to the animated character of Niala. She has previously starred in productions such as the Netflix movie, “Love, Sex and 30 Candles”, as well as the SABC1 soapie, “Generations: The Legacy.”

The actress recently took to X to write: “My third international animation: Blessed beyond words!!! Thank you so much for sharing, Phil.” “Meet Niala🫶🏽 2 years in the works and we’re finally here! Also had the pleasure of voicing three other smaller characters (the perks of being versatile 😉). Living out my childhood dream truly fills my heart. To God be all the glory.” Meanwhile, scores of her fans took to the social media platform to congratulate her for her latest gig.

This included @phindilejm1 who posted on X: “Damn, this is good, congratulations 🥳 to her. I’ll revive my love for anime for this.” @superb_gabstar added: “Congratulations baby ❤️ you did an amazing job!” @being_cindy commented: “Amazing! Can’t wait to watch this. Congratulations sis 💕.”