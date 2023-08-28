Candice Modiselle to host ‘Beatz and Rhymes,’ a show that celebrates black excellence

Candice Modiselle is set to host the captivating and inspiring daily pop culture music series titled, “Beatz and Rhymes". Set to premiere on September 4, “Beatz and Rhymes” aims to celebrate black excellence and African pop culture.

The ground-breaking show celebrates, “black love, black joy, black power, and black pride”, while profiling accomplished personalities and trailblazers from various walks of life. The series aims to make a positive impact by highlighting and celebrating black culture, achievement and creativity. Modiselle expressed her excitement about amplifying the voices of these incredible individuals and celebrating their achievements.

“I am honoured to be a part of ‘Beatz and Rhymes,’ a platform that will amplify the voices of incredible individuals who are shaping our world,” said Modiselle. “This show is a celebration of our heritage, our achievements, and our boundless potential. I invite all viewers to tune in and join us on this remarkable journey of discovery and inspiration.” With a focus on fostering light-hearted and fun conversations, the show aims to connect with a wide audience and provide meaningful insights into the lives and experiences of its guests.