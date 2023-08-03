Candy Tsa Mandebele reflects on the pain of losing her son,12 years on

Losing a child at any age is an indescribable pain that no parent can ever fully heal from. It leaves a profound impact on a parent’s life and the grief remains with them for a lifetime. Candy “Tsa Mandebele” Mokwena reflects on the emotional rollercoaster she went through on the fateful day when she lost her first-born son, Phetole.

He died at the age of 24 in a car accident on August 2, 2011. To honour her son’s memory, she has released a series of visuals titled, “Life After Losing A Child.” Mokwena says her decision to share her experience on social media platforms not only helps her deal with her grief but also raises awareness about the impact of losing a child.

“I had a meeting with Sony Music Africa that day. I was going to sign a deal with one of the biggest record labels, so I was beaming with excitement,” recounted Mokwena. Her joy was short-lived when she received a phone call informing her of her son’s tragic death. “I don’t know what happened after that (phone call),” recalled Mokwena.

“I was in shock. I struggled to come to terms with Phetole’s passing, because it was too sudden and very tragic. Mokwena further explained that because she didn’t initially seek professional help to deal with her son’s passing, she faced health challenges that significantly impacted her well-being. “10 months after Phetole’s passing, I collapsed. I was later admitted to Johannesburg Hospital where I was diagnosed with diabetes. This was a turning point for me.

“It’s been a very painful journey and the pain doesn’t go away,” added pain-stricken Mokwena. Meanwhile, the Limpopo-born star has been nominated for the 2023 Best Traditional Artist of Year for the second annual Basadi In Music Awards. The prestigious award ceremony is set to take place at the Joburg Theatre on August 12.