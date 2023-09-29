Cape music icons share insights of the industry in masterclass

If you’re keen to learn more about the entertainment sector, get yourself equipped with all you need to know from industry giants such as Chad Saaiman, Cameron Ward, Martin Myers and more. Music Industry Masterclass 2023 is the brainchild of Selwyn Bartlett, a successful broadcaster and music stalwart.

Bartlett found that the media and music industry sectors were in dire need of training and development. He then decided to start his own academy in Lotus River in 2024. SCM Academy will offer accredited courses in Music Industry Practice and Radio Production. Bartlett, who has a passion for upskilling the music industry, teamed up with music experts to share their skills and knowledge. In a special six-week masterclass kicking off on September 30, Bartlett focuses on NEETs (not in employment, education or training). He feels there is a strong to educate unemployed youth and school drop-outs with much-needed training and development in the music industry.

He said: “We often run workshops on the Cape Flats to give the community an insight as to how this sector functions and what to expect with the accredited courses and how the qualification will empower them to finding employment or create self-employment through our network of broadcasting and music industry professionals. “We are especially passionate about empowering learners who have a low qualification to apply through Recognition of Prior Learning. “This process can help these individuals to acquire a formal qualification that matches their knowledge and skills, and thereby contribute to improving their employability, mobility, lifelong learning, social inclusion and self-esteem.”

Bartlett has teamed up with Mariana Hanse from Cape Music Academy. Hanse focuses on the Accredited Music Performance Courses, including vocal and musical instrument learning. The 2023 Music Industry Masterclass starts on Saturday September 30 and is a six-week short course every Saturday 10am to 12pm until Saturday, November 4, and will be held at Every Nation, Saxenburg Park1 in Blackheath. Accomplished artists Chad Saaiman and Cameron Ward join Martin Myers from Music Exchange to share insights into the management aspects of the music industry in South Africa.

Online registration is R50 and the full cost of the six-week course is R300 (valued at R1 500). Transport is available from the Lotus River Sports Complex in Buck Road. Contact Selwyn Bartlett at 072 621 5894. DJ Naeem Hussain. Picture: Supplied “Spring Lovin’ – The Remix”

Seasonal Events presents “Spring Lovin’ – The Remix” with DJs Fiegaro, Nixi, Dr Jules, Naeem, Jermaine Jansen, Clint Supreme, Traviss Michaels and Keanan the DJ. Cape Town’s longest-standing club pays homage to all the nostalgia this weekend as hundreds flock in to enjoy all the old school hip hop and lekker vibes. A whole night dedicated to your favourite eras, ’90s vs 2000s, from R&B and hip hop to house, jazz and throwback amapiano hits to rave.

This is a night not to be missed with all your favourite selectors on the decks. Where: Club Galaxy – Athlone. When: September 30.

Cost: R70 via Quicket and R100 at the door. Kim Blanché Adonis in “He Had it Coming”. Picture: Jeremeo Le Cordeur “My Fellow South Africans” In the tradition of the award-winning “Pay Back the Curry” and the “Bafana Republic” franchise, Mike van Graan’s one-person, multi-sketch satirical show, “My Fellow South Africans”, performed by the outrageously talented Kim Blanché Adonis, will provoke and entertain audiences at the Wave Theatre.

Where: The Wave Theatre Cafe, 44 Long Street, Cape Town. When: October 1–6. Cost: Bookings at www.catchthewave.co.za (ticket prices vary).

Loukmaan Adams. Picture:Supplied “A Musical Extravaganza” The Fabulous Seawind Entertainers presents A Musical Extravaganza with top performing artists including Loukmaan Adams, Edith Plaatjies, Leslie Kleinsmith, 3D, Terry Fortune, Gakeem Roman and many more that promise to keep you entertained. Special guest appearance by Cape Town’s old school boy band, DeJa Vu, will have you dancing in your seats.

Refreshments will be on on sale. Where: Athlone Civic Centre – Athlone. When: September 30.

Cost: R150 general/R180 reserved seating. Call Siraj Leggett at 084 234 7306 to book your ticket. Unapologetic Fashion Show Local fashionista Angelique Johannes hosts her second fashion show in her home town, Mitchells Plain.

The founder of the Unapologetic Fashion Show will showcase authentic clothing ranges from Cape Town designers catering for males and females in all shapes and sizes. Johannes said: “It is a platform I created to highlight local designers and their work. The inspiration behind the show comes from my upbringing on the Cape Flats and how we are often stereotyped by society. “The show is aimed at encouraging self-expression and individuality amongst my community.”