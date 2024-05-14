Cape Town City Ballet celebrates its 90th birthday with a captivating performance of 'I Got Rhythm’

Excitement is in the air as the mesmerising production of "I Got Rhythm“ is set to be part of the Cape Town City Ballet’s 90th birthday celebrations. Renowned artistic producer David Nixon CBE has been charged with the choreography for the inaugural showcase of the hit theatre show.

Combining the elegance of ballet with the vivacity of jazz, "I Got Rhythm" is a fusion of movement and melody. Set to the iconic compositions of George Gershwin with lyrics by Ira Gershwin, the ballet promises to transport viewers to a world where every step tells a story and every note ignites the soul. What sets this production apart is its collaborative spirit as esteemed talents from the Joburg Ballet as well as Jazzart and the Cape Town Opera will join the Cape Town City Ballet for the riveting production. Together, they are expected to infuse the stage with a dynamic, exhilarating and enthralling energy.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will provide a live accompaniment to the theatre show, which will be conducted by talented maestro, Brandon Phillips. "I Got Rhythm" is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Cape Town City Ballet. Established in 1934 as the University of Cape Town Ballet Company, the organisation has evolved over the decades as it enchants audiences with its grace and innovation. As it enters its 90th year, the Cape Town City Ballet continues to push boundaries and inspire people from all walks of life across different generations.

This staging of “I Got Rhythym”, is expected to be a momentous occasion as well as a celebration of artistry and heritage and everyone is invited to be a part of it. Where: The Opera House at the Artscape Theatre Centre. When: From Friday, 17-26 May. Show times vary from 7.30pm and 2.30pm.

Cost: Ticket prices are between R200-R600 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Selim Kagee. Picture: INSTAGRAM “Il Mondo” with Selim Kagee Experience the timeless charm of “'Il Mondo” with Selim Kagee, who will take theatregoers on a nostalgic musical journey filled with classic hits.

Kagee has been capturing the hearts of South Africans for years, including with his live performance of the South African national anthem during a Springboks vs Wallabies rugby match back in 2014. The South African musician has earned widespread acclaim and has been compared to musical greats like Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Luciano Pavarotti and Michael Bublé by Classic Feel Magazine. His versatile style blends pop, classical, and cinematic influences, promising to be an unforgettable experience for theatregoers in this musical.

Kagee's musical journey is diverse and since his debut with EMI Records in 2012 with the album "Cry For Love," he has continued to captivate audiences with his elegant and expressive performances. Where: The Drama Factory in Strand. When: Sunday, May 19, at 4pm.

Cost: Standard tickets cost R180. Pensioners and students pay R160. Tickets can be purchased from the Drama Factory’s website. Touching on ancient Japanese traditions, mythology, and dreams, the show serves as a reminder of the magic that surrounds us, often overlooked in the hustle of daily life. Picture: INSTAGRAM “King of Broken Things” "The King of Broken Things," an international award-winning production, invites audiences on an adventurous and magical journey into the rehabilitation of broken and discarded objects, and perhaps even broken hearts.

Through the lens of a child's unfiltered perspective, who is wise beyond his years, viewers are taken on a bittersweet exploration. The theatre show urges us to consider the consequences of our actions, thoughts and words, prompting reflection on the world around us. It encourages us to embrace the power of imagination, dreams and belief.

Crafted by Michael Taylor-Broderick of Theatresmiths, this one-hander has garnered widespread acclaim, including winning the Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People at the prestigious 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards in Cape Town in March. In a previous interview with Independent Media Lifestyle, Broderick said: “The show is about love, loss and how society underestimates the value/role of a father in a family.” “It is such a big thing worldwide that we lack the male presence in many homes and it’s a sad thing because kids without a male role model are unfinished products.”

The play also emphasises the importance of believing in one's desires, urging the audience to imagine, dream, and above all, believe. It offers a message of hope, highlighting themes of fixing, mending, forgiving and healing. Where: The Baxter Studio at the Baxter Theatre Centre. When: From Wednesday, May 13 - Saturday, 18 May at 8pm.