Cape Town musician Chadleigh Gowar comes under fire for having an alleged rapist at his show

Cape Town jazz and gospel musician, Chadleigh Gowar, has come under fire after a social media post went viral showing another musician, who is alleged facing rape charges, performing at Gowar’s “My African Praise – The Celebration” event over the weekend. The event also acted as the debut CD launch of Gowar’s 15 years in music.

Social media was filled with outrage as the musician in question is currently facing charges of sexual grooming, rape and sexual assault of a teenage boy. The musician was allegedly arrested at his Kuils River home in July 2020 after a case was opened. At the time, the accused held a senior position at the Trade Union for Musicians of SA and he previously shared the stage with various big names in the music industry.

Since the case is ongoing, the musician cannot be named. But social media followers were angered when a post showing the alleged rapist performing at the show went viral. The post by Stephen Hector jr called out the organiser for giving the accused musician a platform .

Event organiser Gowar has since released a statement on his social media platforms, where he apologised for his error in judgement. Followers had mixed reactions about the incident and aired their opinions in the comments section. Hein Smart Keys Busch said: “Isn’t he suppose to be under house arrest? Its really a tough situation. As a musician I’m like its okay give the guy a chance. But as a parent of 2, I would never trust him close to any of them.”

Trevor L Jantjes wrote: “So abusing kids is fine, grooming kids for sexual activity is fine? Can the organiser explain the motivation for having this man on stage? I’m trying to understand, because I can’t think of any rational explanation for this to be honest.“ Gareth Duthie commented: “Forgiveness is not nonsense Stephen Hector. It is a godly thing to do. We should forgive (the accused) and he should return the ‘favour’ by doing the right thing and NOT performing on any stage anymore.” Cheryl Lottering wrote: “No one is condoning nothing. He was at that concert to support Chadleigh Gowar and then Chadleigh called him and asked him to come do a quick solo on a song.

“He didn’t ask to be on that stage. He didn’t come to be on stage. I’m just saying.” Ronald Abrahams said: “He should have apology to the community at large but not a word of remorse. The gospel is compromise you should go deeper into the industry so see all that’s going on. That’s why I stop following them the are like my government 😒.” Cape Town activist Reverend June Dolley-Major called for answers from the event organisers.