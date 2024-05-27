Carissa Cupido replaces Zoe Brown-Anderson on the ‘Expresso Morning Show’

Known for her infectious energy over the airwaves, Carissa Cupido will be bringing the same energy to the small screen. The Good Hope FM presenter has been announced as the newest addition to the S3 morning show, “Expresso”.

Cupido made her debut on the show on Monday, May 27. She said: “Being afforded the opportunity to wake up South Africa every day is a God given dream, I feel so honoured to take on this chapter; every step in my career has led me to this moment,” she shared through a statement from the channel.“ The radio and TV host who has been in the industry for nine years, said she was looking forward to “sharing laughs and heart-warming conversation along with the rest of Mzansi”.

“I've spent the last nine years ploughing the broadcasting fields, so to speak, it's harvest season! “I'm so looking forward to sharing laughs and heartwarming conversation and also bonding with the seasoned professionals Carl, Graeme, Ewan, and Ryle and, of course, the effervescent Zanele.” The renowned radio and TV host, MC, voice-over artist and digital content creator, takes over from Zoe Brown-Anderson.

Cupido said growing up she would never have envisioned being a host of such a show. “I didn't always see women who look like me being reflected on TV. I'll be the first in my family to do something at this level and I'm always reminded that this isn't even about me, it's about those that will draw inspiration and encouragement from the beautiful work I get to do.” She added that together with the team she couldn’t wait to “get the country set up on the right foot to tackle every single day.”

Cupido’s fans took to her Instagram page to congratulate her. “I CALLED IT!!! 😭😂 Congratulations Carissa! This is huge and you’re so deserving! I love to see you win 🥹💕💕💕,” wrote internet personality, Wendy Gumede. “Congrats !!! ✊🏽👊🏽💪🏽💪🏽 onwards and upwards,” said @cjbenson3.

Maritha Greenland, the commissioning editor of “Expresso Morning Show”, said, “Carissa is a welcomed addition to the ‘Expresso’ family. Her warmth and spontaneity will fit in well with the rest of the team.” Meanwhile, Brown-Anderson bids farewell to “Expresso” after nine years to embark on a new journey with her husband in Australia. She said: “I’m going to miss my ‘Expresso’ family immensely. Those watching the show, those on the show and those who made the show. My entire TV career started with Presenter Search, and I have never looked back.