Carnival City is the place to be with several musical heavyweights line-up to perform this month

Carnival City is the place to be at this month as musical heavyweights are scheduled to perform at The Big Top Arena. As such, gather your friends and family for an evening with internationally recognised and award-winning South African rapper and songwriter Kwesta, who celebrates 16 years in the music industry with “The 16th Bar Legacy Tour” on August 12.

The “Spirit” hitmaker pays homage to the game while keeping true to his hip hop roots. The show’s title is a play on words of the number of bars he tends to leave on every verse. Kwesta. Picture: Instagram Tickets start from R250 and can be purchased through Computicket. Also at The Big Top Arena on August 26, music giants Sjava and Big Zulu unite for a long-anticipated collaboration concert.

“Inkabi Zezwe”, a Zulu term of endearment that when used in the context of music describes a unified brotherhood that is representative and reflective of the nation. “Zezwe” means “of the nation”. The intermingling of traditional Zulu musical forms with contemporary music is the confluence at which the two artists meet. Sjava makes his way through African trap and Afrosoul, while Big Zulu boisterously asserts by way of hip hop. The collaborative album between Sjava and Big Zulu highlights the rich tapestry of complex Zulu identities, its people and its ambition.

Doors open at 6pm and the event starts at 7pm. Ticket costs start at R280 and can be purchased through Computicket. Jeremiah Gounden. Picture: Supplied “That’s Life Comedy Tour” Durban comedian Jeremiah Gounden takes his side-splitting one-man show to Joburg.

This comedy experience will have you in stitches. His impersonations, accents and personal life experiences will resonate with Mzansi. Gounden recently returned from his European comedy tour where he made a massive impact on audiences from around the world. “Its been one helluva journey, taking my comedy to a foreign country, but the audiences were blown away by my humour so I’m sure I’ll be returning again soon.

“For now it’s good to be home, with the people who receive the jokes at a faster pace.” Something we didn’t know is that this comedian is that, when he is not telling jokes, he also a well-established rapper called Frisky J. Devona Music is the evening’s opening act.

Where: The Bioscope, Independent Cinema When: August 27 at 3pm. Cost: R200 via Ticketpro

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: File Ndlovu Youth Choir Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to Montecasino for their highly awaited live concert this August. The 15 choristers will showcase their immense talent through soul-stirring melodies including cover songs such as “Africa”, “Easy On Me”, “Shape of You”, “Higher Love”, “Man in the Mirror” and “We Will Rise”. The repertoire also features “Mbube” and “Special Star”, as well as some original compositions, including “Grateful” and “Celebrate” from their third studio album, titled “Grateful”.

Along with their three-piece band, conductor, composer and producer Ralf Schmitt, the group stops over at the The Teatro at Montecasino as part of their national tour. Where: The Teatro at Montecasino, Montecasino Boulevard. When: August 24 – 27

Cost: Tickets cost between R150 and R450 per person and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.co.za. Dan Patlansky. Picture: File Dan Patlansky SA “Electric Trio Tour” World-renowned blues rock guitarist Dan Patlansky returns with a brand-new “Electric Trio Tour”.

After captivating audiences across Europe and the UK, the guitarist is bringing his world-class show back home, delivering an unparalleled performance to his loyal local supporters. Fans can enjoy never-before-heard songs combined with a fresh set performed by Patlansky and his full band. With an astounding repertoire of 10 studio albums, the muso has solidified his status as a globally revered master of the blues for over a decade.

His expertise as a guitarist, singer, and songwriter is unmatched, making him one of the most captivating storytellers of his generation. Where: The Venue, Melrose Arch. When: August 25 and 26 at 8pm.