Cassie's husband speaks up for domestic violence victims: ‘Men who hit women aren't men’

The recent video of P Diddy's violent behaviour towards Cassie Ventura left many viewers disturbed and chilled to the bone. A remorseful Diddy admitted he was going through a tough time during the incident.

Meanwhile, Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, didn't hold back on his feeling about the situation. He said: “Men who hit women aren't men”, and emphasised the importance of men standing up against violence and ensuring the safety and well-being of the women in their lives. The video footage, captured in 2016, showed Diddy grabbing, shoving and kicking Ventura, matching her previous allegations against him.

Fine's Instagram post advocated for the protection of survivors of domestic violence. He added: “Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. “Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the utmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women.”

He continued: “To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. “To all the survivors you're not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well-being and safety. “We want you to succeed and flourish. To all the women and children, I'm sorry you live in a world where you're not protected, and you don't feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved.”

Adding to the support for Ventura, Misa Hylton, who's the baby mama of one of P Diddy's kids, has also spoken out. She took to Instagram to talk about the video that's popped up again. She basically said that Ventura might not be the only woman he has hurt.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma. “These young people were raised by women who want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. “Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.