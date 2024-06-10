Cassper Nyovest delights fans with news of his first single for the year

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced that his first single for the year is set to be released on August 2. This news has fans buzzing with excitement, especially after the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker, whose real name is Refiloe Maele Phoolo, took a brief hiatus from music to focus on his newfound spiritual journey.

The renowned rapper and songwriter has become one of the country’s top musicians over the past decade. In 2014, he released his debut album "Tsholofelo", which included hit singles like "Doc Shebeleza" and "Gusheshe", which featured Okmalumkoolkat. In 2018, Nyovest released the album "Sweet and Short", which has since achieved platinum status.

Renowned for its fusion of kwaito and hip hop, the album features popular tracks like "Hase Mo States" and "Remote Control“, showcasing his versatility and ability to blend different musical styles. Nyovest’s list of accolades include multiple South African Hip Hop Awards, Metro FM Awards and several nominations at the MTV Africa Music Awards. In April, ‎he featured on Nomfundo Moh’s song, “Umusa”, alongside Msaki, which marked his return to the music scene.

He is now ready to release a song of his own and he recently took to Instagram to write: “New Music from Cassper Nyovest. #Utlwa 02.08.2024.” New Music from Cassper Nyovest. #Utlwa 02.08.2024 pic.twitter.com/DzVtHLDzpd — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 6, 2024 This delighted his fans, including @collenmakawa, who commented: “the melody,swag everthing is right @casspernyovestyou just motivated me big time😭😭😭😭.”