Cassper Nyovest has been accused of stealing iFani's flow in ‘Doc Shebeleza’

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: X

Published 1h ago

Share

So, here's the tea: Cassper Nyovest, as you know, one of South Africa's top rap artists, is catching some serious smoke after netizens accused him of stealing iFani's flow. The haters are not resting.

After all, Nyovest did say he's the Kanye of SA, with haters around every corner.

X user @saanda__ suggested that Mufasa copied iFani's cadence on "Milli" from 2013 for his own hit song "Doc Shebeleza“, which dropped in 2014.

For those who don't know, "Doc Shebeleza" isn't just any song. It’s one of Nyovest biggest hits, released as part of his debut album "Tsholofelo."

The song took the South African music scene by storm, racking up millions of streams and earning numerous awards. It was a summer anthem and became synonymous with Nyovest rise to fame, celebrated for its catchy hook and beat.

"Doc Shebeleza" even won the Best Hit Single award at the 2015 Metro FM Music Awards and received several nominations at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

On the other hand, iFani's "Milli" was a major hit in its own right. Released in 2013, it showcased iFani's unique style and playful flow, earning him a solid spot in the South African hip-hop scene.

In the original track, iFani rapped comically about wanting to "make a milli" and how being a millionaire would change his life.

Meanwhile, Cassper's "Doc Shebeleza" sees him bragging about his rise to fame, comparing himself to the legendary Kwaito star, Doc Shebeleza.

Toward the end of the song, Nyovest even mentions wanting to marry Minnie Dlamini but first needing to make a "milli" (a million rands), which is a clear nod to iFani's song.

The debate has the internet buzzing, with fans dissecting both tracks to see if there's any merit to the claims. While some are staunchly defending Nyovest, others are convinced there's some similarity.

Meanwhile, Nyovest is living his best life and minding his business while bragging and roaming the streets with his wifey, which some people were also hating on.

@casspernyovest took to X recently and wrote: “Date night with my hot wife.”

@HaynieCecil commented: “She’s stunning. You are blessed indeed captain.”

— Cecil Haynie 𝕏 (@HaynieCecil) May 30, 2024

@Vincent59257602 commented: “🤔🤔🤔 She's the "Summer Love, Chomie, Love and Friend" were singing about... Now I love the song even more.”

@Afriforeal2 also wrote: “Mxm I love it for you my brother.”

