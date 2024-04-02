Cassper Nyovest is grateful after overcoming mental health struggles

Casper Nyovest has been unreservedly transparent about the challenges in his life, particularly in light of his recent newfound faith. In a recent revelation, the South African rapper shared how his encounter with Jesus rescued him from the clutches of depression and anxiety.

In a recent podcast conversation with Mpoomy Ledwaba, the South African rapper shared the roots of his struggles, tracing them back to his growing ego. This led him to a downward spiral into despair, battling feelings of emptiness and a sex addiction. However, his life reached a significant turning point when he decided to shift his perspective through faith. Reflecting on the journey, Nyovest recounted the difficulties he had faced over the past two years. He spoke of mental exhaustion and tangible threats to his safety, which pushed him to take protective measures like hiring bodyguards.

Diagnosed with depression and anxiety, he found himself overwhelmed and unable to navigate the darkness. It was during this desperate period that he turned to Jesus, discovering solace and healing along his spiritual path. @casspernyovest wrote: “I went through sooo much in the past 2 years. Mentally I was drained and I was burnt out. I felt unsafe because of threats, even got bodyguards. Was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. “I really couldn’t see the light and I couldn’t control my mind at some point , I ran to Jesus and he healed me. I would like to say. Thank you Jesus!!! You are my lord and saviour!!!”