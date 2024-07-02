Independent Online
Cassper Nyovest opens up about wanting to start a ministry

Cassper Nyovest shared his testimony on sex addiction. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Celebrity culture often spotlights the glitz and glamour but some stars are choosing a different path: faith.

Just like rapper J Molley, who recently announced his baptism on June 30, Cassper Nyovest has also been vocal about his spiritual transformation.

At the Miraculous Catch Youth Revival 2024 in Durban, Nyovest shared his journey as a born-again Christian, revealing how he overcame his struggles, including sex addiction.

This wasn’t Nyovest’s first time speaking about his faith. He recalled feeling nervous and unqualified when his pastor challenged him to deliver his first sermon.

He said: “I gave my very first sermon among this group of people. I was very, very intimidated, I felt weak, I felt like I was not qualified to speak there.”

Despite his doubts, the experience taught him a valuable lesson: “He does not choose the qualified, but he qualifies the chosen.”

Reflecting on his past, Nyovest admitted to a life of chasing empty pleasures and deceiving women. However, a pivotal moment, where he felt God’s call to change, led him to commit to a new path with his now-wife, choosing abstinence until marriage.

“My girlfriend at the time (now wife), we got saved together and I said to her ‘you know we can’t have sex any more until marriage’.

“I actually want to start a ministry where I speak to men and talk to them about leaving this thing (sex).

“Many may call me names and question my salvation but God has called me and I answered with pride. To lead the lost man of today! I’m not better than anyone. I’m just different from my old self, for the grace of God is upon me! Thank you, Lord!”

— Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) June 28, 2024

