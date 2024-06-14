Cassper Nyovest to headline this year’s ‘SA’s Most Wanted Youth Day Celebration’

“SA’s Most Wanted Youth Day Celebration” From Cassper Nyovest to A-Reece and Zee Nxumalo, some of the nation’s top musical acts are set to rock Joburg this Youth Day.

The musical extravaganza, presented by Bridge Entertainment, is sure to have partygoers grooving well into the night. Apart from the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker, who is set to release his first song of the year next month, as well as A-Reece (real name Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge) one of Mzansi’s biggest hip hop artists and songwriters, and the 21-year-old Afropop and amapiano sensation, this year’s event will see a range of other top talents performing live in the Joburg inner-city. They include renowned rapper Blxckie, Young Stunna, Maglera Doe Boy, KMat, Marcus Harvey and DJ Fantas.

They will be joined on stage by Nino Freska, Leo Brown, Ghost Da Catalyst, Terry Wizz and many others. The “SA’s Most Wanted Youth Day Celebration” is an annual music and cultural event which is commemorated on June 16 every year. It was held at different Gauteng venues, with Zone 6Venue in Soweto and Pretoria’s Time Square South Africa hosting the gathering in previous years.

This year’s concert will take place at Carfax in Newtown from 10 am on Youth Day. Cost: Tickets cost R200 per person and are available through Webtickets.

There will be a range of food to enjoy at The Maslow Hotel this Father’s Day weekend. Dad’s Beer & Braai Garden Give the leading men in your life a break from stoking the braai flames and allow them to enjoy delicious food and some of the finest beer this Father’s Day at The Maslow in Sandton. This over-18s gathering will be held in the hotel’s lush gardens where dads can relax, a day before Father’s Day.

“Gather the family and friends in a toast to fatherhood as you spend an unforgettable afternoon relaxing, with a refreshing welcome drink to kick off the festivities, a sizzling braai buffet to fill the tummies and live entertainment to keep the good vibes going,” the event organisers said. “It’s the perfect way to show appreciation for the male figure in your life.” Meals, which can be enjoyed, include a starter of cocktail bread rolls which will be served with herb butter, garlic olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

The mains include grilled sirloin, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, chutney-glazed pork chops and coal-roasted line fish. They will be served with sides of grilled sweetcorn, roasted sweet potato, mac and cheese and crunchy roast potatoes. For the health-conscious dads, there will be Caesar salads, a grilled vegetable salad, a quinoa salad and traditional coleslaw. For dessert, there will be decadent minted chocolate fudge brownies, carrot cake, lemon meringue tart, mini doughnuts and fresh seasonal fruit.

Where: The Maslow Hotel in Sandton. When: Saturday, June 15, from 1pm to 4pm. Cost: Tickets cost R595 per person and are available via their website.

The Youth Day tour will make a stop at the Soweto Theatre. Picture: Quicket. Soweto Rising Up - Churches, Parks and Theatres An exclusive bus tour to Soweto, which is set to reveal another side of this bustling and dynamic community, is planned to commemorate Youth Day. This gathering will be overseen by expert guides Boitumelo Moletsane and David Fleminger as they take attendees through an adventure off the well-trodden tourist track, to explore Soweto’s lesser-known (but no less important) historical sites.

“Along the way, we’ll visit Regina Mundi Church, an important gathering place during apartheid, with bullet-holes still visible in the roof, the leafy Oppenheimer Gardens and Tower and the eye-catching Soweto Theatre,” the organisers said. “It’s a fascinating journey that will enlighten and surprise even the most jaded Joburger,” they added. Attendees will disembark from the bus at several points so they are urged to bring along plenty of drinking water, a sun hat and sunblock. They are also reminded to wear comfortable walking shoes.

Where: The bus will depart from Sunnyside Park Hotel in Parktown. When: Saturday, June 15, from 1pm. Attendees are urged to arrive 15 minutes earlier. Cost: Tickets start from R445 per person and are available through Quicket.

The renowned Wedding Show will be held in Midrand this weekend. Picture: Webtickets. The Wedding Show The biggest wedding and bridal expo in South Africa returns to Johannesburg this weekend and this year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever before. The Wedding Show will feature more than 110 exhibitors as well as hourly fashion shows.

“There will also be loads of free talks and much more guarantee the best bridal inspiration for all those getting married,” organisers said. Where: The Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. When: Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, from 9am.