Cassper Nyovest's recent performance raises eyebrows: ‘I don't think he likes this song, or he was forced to perform it’

As the elections draw near, political parties are ramping up their efforts to win over voters. One recent event that caught the attention of Mzansi was the ANC manifesto event in the Northern Cape where Nyovest was booked to perform.

Nyovest took to the stage with his hit song "Tito Mboweni" and delivered what some fans considered a lacklustre performance. The disappointment stemmed from the apparent lack of his usual energy and enthusiasm during the show. Instead of his trademark dynamic stage presence, he seemed disinterested, with none of the jumping or dancing fans have come to expect. A video shared on X by user “MDN News” further fuelled the speculation, showing Nyovest's subdued demeanour during the performance.

Nyovest might have been feeling under the weather or dealing with personal issues which may have affected his performance. After all, even celebrities have their off days and it's not uncommon for performers to struggle with maintaining their usual level of energy and excitement on stage. The caption read: “Cassper Nyovest performs his song Tito Mboweni at the ANC Northern Cape Provincial Mayihlome Rally.” Cassper Nyovest performs his song Tito Mboweni at the ANC Northern Cape Provincial Mayihlome Rally. pic.twitter.com/WBJHbfKjUn — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) March 2, 2024 Fans weighed in, @NothileMaZondi commented: “Why does he look guilty for performing here lol.”

@ta_marah7 commented: “I don't think he likes this song, or he was forced to perform it.” @GatorDatNiga also commented: ”Nah they must have threatened him iwth something, this doesnt look like a man that wants to be there.“ Nah they must have threatened him iwth something, this doesnt look like a man that wants to be there — Puccini (@GatorDatNiga) March 2, 2024 @DiscoDolla wrote: “He don't feel the ANC... Securing the bag only here🤣🤣🤣🤣.”