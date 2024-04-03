Cast members unite for a Caribbean adventure on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa’

Fan favourites from “The Real Housewives” franchise are set for a Caribbean trip during an epic series spin-off. “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa” is set to feature Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco from “The Real Housewives of Durban” seasons 1 and 2, “The Real Housewives of Durban” S2’s Londie London, Christall Kay from “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” S1 and S2 and Liz Prins from “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha” S1, for the new show.

They will be joined by Melany Viljoen from “The Real Housewives of Pretoria” S1, Nonku Williams from “The Real Housewives of Durban” S1 to S4 and Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, who was on “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” S2 and S3. Nonku Williams will feature on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa’. Picture: Instagram. “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is expected to premiere on South African screens in the first half of 2024. MultiChoice head of unscripted content, Mbalenhle Ntuli, said the new production will delight fans of the series.

“The show is a celebration of friendship, culture and the unique experiences that our carefully selected and amazing cast brings to the screen. “During this luxury journey, these formidable women will form unexpected friendships and face fresh new challenges, with the aim to make this trip an unforgettable one.” “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa” is produced by Goat Productions, the creative minds behind “Unfollowed”, one of the 10 most streamed South African shows on Showmax in 2023 and last year’s South African Film and Television Award winner, “Life With Kelly Khumalo” S3.

“The Real Housewives” is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. South African editions of the show include Cape Town, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria and the Winelands. “The Real Housewives of Durban” S3 was one of Showmax’s 10 most streamed titles of 2023.