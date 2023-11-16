Celebrate African music, dance and cuisine at the 18th African Cultural Calabash

Vibrant rhythms and melodies will ring through the corridors of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard College Theatre today as the 18th annual African Cultural Calabash festival takes place. Presented by the African Music Project, this year’s edition promises an exhilarating journey into “new horizons”, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of African music and culture.

LilyFaith. Picture: Supplied Some of the nation’s most acclaimed artists are expected to set the stage alight. The programme includes performances by local singer LilyFaith, the lyrical Maskanda guitarist Matshitshi, the isicathamiya legends Nyuswa Home Boys, the Crocodile Gumboot Dancers, and a powerful ensemble performance by Ikusasa Lethu, a UKZN African music and dance ensemble. Howard College Theatre will be transformed into a haven of African rhythms, where every note tells a story and every dance move is a celebration of heritage.

Festival-goers are in for not only an unforgettable experience of music, but also a taste of traditional cuisine that mirrors the diversity and richness of African culture. As the beat drops, guests can savour the flavours of usu (tripe), inhloko (cow’s head), samp, amadumbe, succulent beef, flavourful chicken, spinach, butternut and refreshing salads. Where: Howard College Theatre, University of KwaZulu-Natal.

When: Friday, November 17 at 7pm. Cost: R100 per person, students and pensioners pay R70. “Wild Coast Sun Diwali Celebration”

Wild Coast Sun have prepared a full array of entertainment for those who wish to celebrate Diwali a week later. They can join in the fun with a Diwali Parade taking place from the Magic Company to Maltos Restaurant. The festivities continue at The Big Bhangra with DJ Shiv Shuffler and The Dhol Army, who will kick off the dance party with Bollywood electronic dance music fused with Bhangra, R&B, dance and old school music.

After the party, guests can then enjoy a stunning display of fireworks over the beach. Where: Wild Coast Sun, Main Bizana Road, Port Edward. When: Saturday, November 18 from 1pm.

Cost: Tickets start at R150 and can be purchased at the hotel’s reception. For more information contact Zuby on [email protected] or 082 534 0542. “The King of Broken Things” Cara Roberts in “The King of Broken Things”. Picture: Supplied Michael Taylor-Broderick’s multi-award-winning one-hander, “The King of Broken Things”, featuring Cara Roberts (as a young boy), will be on at the Bridge Theatre this weekend.

The production gently tackles many issues facing society today including bullying, prejudice, gratuitous waste, absent fathers and the futility and consequences of war. Written and directed by Broderick, the show’s premise is that everything broken can be fixed – inanimate objects, promises and even people. All of these themes are keenly observed by the young protagonist and because these ideas are expressed by a child, they are more honest and forthright.

Broderick said: “It dares its audience to imagine, to dream and most of all, to believe. “It is a show about hope, about fixing and mending, about forgiving and about healing, all of these are key ingredients that are much needed in our beloved country right now. “It allows people to cry, it gives them the opportunity to just let go. I don’t know why or how, but that’s what it does, and everyone needs that. We all need a release.

“This gives you a place of comfort to do that. It’s been so amazing to see such a vast age group come and enjoy the show.” Where: Northlands Primary School, 20 Gleneagles Drive, Durban North. When: Friday, November 17 at 7pm, Saturday, November 18 at 4pm and Sunday, November 19 at 4pm.

Cost: R120 to R140 via Webtickets. “Tribute to Johnny Cash” Johnny Cash. Picture: Supplied The Rhumbelow Theatre invites you to take a trip down memory lane with the timeless music of American country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash performed by the Black Lapels in an intimate theatre setting.

His most popular songs include “I Walk the Line”, “Ring of Fire”, “Hurt” and “Sunday Morning Coming Down”. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, 42 Cunningham Road. When: November 17 – 18 at 7.30pm and November 19 at 2pm. Doors open 90 minute before.

Cost: R200 per person via Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. “Mzansi Youth Choir and Neon Dreams in concert” Members of the Mzansi Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram Canadian duo Neon Dreams and the 50-strong choir from Soweto, Mzansi Youth Choir, will come together as part of a nationwide tour. The choir, who celebrate their 20 years anniversary in 2023, have entertained people throughout the world.

In May, they gave a breathtaking performance that earned them the first-ever audience golden buzzer moment on “America’s Got Talent”, and progressed to the semi-finals. Although they didn’t win, they were invited to perform a traditional song at two Coldplay concerts in San Diego and Los Angeles. To mark their milestone, the group have embarked on a nationwide tour and it’s their first time in Durban.