Celebrate World Ocean Day at the second Scottburgh Ocean Festival

The annual Ocean Festival is currently on in Scottburgh, ending on Sunday, June 9. The Ocean Festival is a series of global events celebrating World Ocean Day on June 8.

The festivals aim to engage with communities, educate folk about the importance of conservation, and inspire people to take action to protect the world’s oceans and rivers. Under the theme “Catalysing Action for Our Ocean & Climate”, the event invites participants to celebrate the ocean while playing their part in saving it. The yearly event comprises of ocean engagement through fun outdoor events, ocean education that focuses on talks about ocean health and raising awareness about its conservation and ocean economics.

Activities throughout the weekend will include several beach clean-ups, ocean conservation science and research presentations, an exclusive film screening, a surfing contest, a live music and entertainment evening, the Aliwal Shoal Surfski Challenge, a surf therapy session, sunrise beach yoga session and an ocean-inspired outdoor art mural. Beach clean-up. Picture: Supplied Russel Symcox, the founder of the Ocean Festival, said: “We’re very excited to be back with our second edition of the Ocean Festival and are looking forward to celebrating the day with a series of festivals around the world. “Following on last year’s success, we will be bringing back all the popular elements of the festival and have some exciting new additions.”

Acting CEO of the South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), Deborah Ludick said: “Tourism is the heartbeat of the local economy and this hinges, in a large part, on our amazing natural assets and the conservation of these. The 2024 Aliwal Shoal Surfski Challenge. Picture: Supplied. “We are delighted that the second annual Ocean Festival will be held on our shores, highlighting the region’s incredible beaches, world-class dive sites, and many outdoor adventures while simultaneously supporting ocean conservation. “We encourage visitors to participate in what is set to be a memorable ocean-based event, and take advantage of the many incredible tourism offerings found along the KZN South Coast.”

Where: Scottburgh Main Beach. When: Currently on until Sunday, June 9. Cost: Free.

Back To Basics Over the past decade, the Black Lapels have delivered unforgettable performances paying homage to CCR, Johnny Cash, Paul Simon and more. “Back to Basics” introduces Rob and Garth Warren as The Black Lapels Acoustic duo for the first time ever in a theatre setting.

The show will offer an intimate and lively experience, featuring hits from Van Morrison, The Band, Neil Young, Bob Marley, Ben Harper, Oasis, The Killers, Sting, Men at Work, Toto and more. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands Bowling Club. When: Saturday, June 8, at 7.30pm.

Cost: R200 at Computicket or email [email protected]. Food picnic baskets are permitted. Sindi Ntombela Live Recording Sindi Ntombela. Picture: Instagram. Following her triumphant victory as Best Female at the 16th Crown Gospel Awards for her groundbreaking debut album, “Ngambona”, singer Sindi Ntombela is now embarking on an exhilarating journey to create her second live masterpiece.

Her forthcoming album promises to be a transcendent experience, weaving together the threads of praise, worship, and profound biblical ministry through the medium of music. According to a statement: “The album will resonate deeply within the hearts and souls of listeners, ushering in spiritual and religious enlightenment while leaving an indelible mark on countless lives.” Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre.

When: Saturday, June 8, at 6pm. Cost: Ticket prices vary from R250 to R450 and are available from Webtickets. KZN Philharmonic’s 2024 Winter Season

Yasuo Shinozaki. Picture: Instagram Japanese maestro, Yasuo Shinozaki, a long-standing favourite with KZN Philharmonic audiences, will take to the podium for the second concert of the season on Thursday, June 13. In the first half of his programme, he will share the spotlight with Durban-born, US-based lyric soprano, Bronwyn Forbay in a compendium of favourites by Bizet, Gounod, Faurė and Cilea. Then Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s five-movement “Symphony No 3” will round off the evening on a high.

Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: Thursday, June 13, at 7pm. Cost: R50 and are available from Quicket.

031 Theatre Festival Anna Kenny (standing), Patrick Kenny, Lisa Bobbert and Shannon Kenny star in various stage productions at the 031 Theatre Festival. Picture: Supplied. The family-friendly 031 Theatre Festival is currently on at The Seabrookes Theatre until Sunday, June 9. The theatre festival, spearheaded by theatre actors, Lisa Bobbert, Aaron McIlroy and Michael Broderick will feature various productions that will be staged at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

The festival allows theatre lovers a sneak preview of some of the productions representing Durban. The programme features four comedy dramas (“So, you want to be a trophy wife?”, “Yesterday’s Hero”, “Mr and Mrs Normal” and “A Vegan Killed my Marriage”) and two family shows (“Adventure of Who” and “The Tower & the Tree”). Where: The Seabrookes Theatre at Durban High School.