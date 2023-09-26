Celebrities pay tribute to late author and activist Zoleka Mandela

As news of the death of popular activist and writer, Zoleka Mandela, took over social media, those who knew her rallied together to pay their respects. Mandela, the granddaughter of struggle stalwart, Nelson Mandela, lost her long battle to cancer on September 25.

Zwelabo Mandela, a family spokesperson, confirmed her death. Mandela was admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord. "Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, September 25, surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her," he said.

During her fight against cancer, the “When Hope Whispers” author shared her treatment journey with her large following. She always remained hopeful and kept in high spirits despite suffering setback after setback. Tributes have been pouring in for the activist. “Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo wrote: “What a great reunion it’s gonna be on the other side. With mama Gogo mkhulu and daughter. It’s hits hard here on earth but it’s a different feeling on the other side. ❤️”

Singer Nandi Madida wrote: “Rest In Peace beautiful queen. Thank you for showing us what it really means to live life to the fullest. I am shattered for your kids, but I know you left them with many fond positive memories and that they will forever know how much you loved them. ❤️🙏🏽.” Children and women's rights activist, television producer and businesswoman, Carol Bouwer wrote: “May the Lord who gave you the wisdom to teach fortitude, resilience, love amongst many attributes receive your beautiful soul and grant you peace in the next realm. “Your presence remains through your beautiful kids who shall be fortified by the love you gave and the books you penned🤍🤍 Rest pain free Queen, you fought a good fight🙌🏽🙌🏽👑👑🤍🤍.”