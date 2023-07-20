Celebrities try their luck for charity in ‘Deal or No deal’

Some of our country’s most adored celebrities will take to the hot seat and face the Banker in “Deal or No Deal” - all in the name of charity. The S1 game show, which is hosted by the talented Katlego Maboe, has been on our screens since March and has already paid out life-changing cash prizes to many South Africans.

Now, in a twist, TV and radio presenter Zoë Brown, “Uzalo” actor Simphiwe Majozi, professional chef, comedian, and actress Lebogang Tlokana (aka The Funny Chef), Wiseman Mncube, who has just been announced as the lead in the “Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza” biopic, and multi-platinum award-winning musician Holly Rey, will try their luck on the show in an attempt to, hopefully, win a large sum of money for their chosen charities. The thrilling celebrity episodes are set to air from July 24 to 28 on S1 at 7.30pm, with repeats a day later on S3, at 5.30pm. As the celebrities take centre stage, charities that stand to benefit are Heartlands Baby Sanctuary, Eve Youth Development Organisation, Rhema Children's Village, Ubuhle Bemfundo Crèche and Diabetes South Africa.

Just like any other contestant, the personalities will make nerve-racking decisions as they navigate through a series of choices to win big cash prizes (up to R250 000) for their chosen causes. “It’s not an easy task, and they will be sweating it out and showing a side of themselves that fans rarely see. And the best part? “Every cent they win is not for them but for their respective charities, allowing us to make an even greater impact in improving ordinary South Africans’ lives," said Jan du Plessis, president of Primedia Studios.