Chayuta drops ‘Getaway’, a song for those seeking a euphoric escape

Songbird Chayuta has released the perfect single for night owls. Titled “Getaway”, the track transports listeners to a world where city lights turn it into a dance floor and the night sky signals endless possibilities.

Born to former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena and a Ghanaian mother, Chayuta’s diverse heritage is not just a backdrop; it's the driving force behind her captivating sound. She is in the country promoting the new single. On Instagram, she wrote: “Chart-topping melodies meet the South African spotlight! follow me as I share the story behind my journey in captivating radio and television interviews across South Africa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Rising ✨🦅 (@chayutamusic) Known for songs like “Where You Dey”, “Solo” and “Gimme Love”, Chayuta’s latest offering invites music lovers to break free from the ordinary and go on an escapade with her. “This track is an anthem for the free spirits, the night owls and those seeking a euphoric escape,” read the media statement. Chayuta. Picture: Supplied It said Chayuta’s soulful voice, coupled with the seamless blend of vibes, captured the essence of the night.

“The hook beckons listeners to join her on a long ride through the city, vibing and cruising under the starlit sky. “Loneliness dissipates as the music takes centre stage, creating a sense of togetherness and blissful liberation. The chorus echoes the universal desire to break free and get away.” Chayuta’s ability to seamlessly blend various musical styles into a cohesive masterpiece sets her apart.

“‘Getaway’ is more than a song, it's an experience, a testament to the power of music to transport you to new dimensions,” she said. Listen below: Fans seem to be enjoying the single.