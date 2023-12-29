Chlöe Bailey and Tyga spark dating rumours

Chlöe Bailey and Tyga were recently spotted leaving a club together. So, you know that classic move we all totally plan on making – leaving the clurb or a swanky restaurant with someone. And the moment when you’re planning to leave with someone, and then, oh no, your e-hailing service “cancels” on you.

Like, who needs a ride home when you can just accidentally end up leaving with your special somebody? Now, let's talk about Chlöe Bailey and the 34-year-old rapper. Word on the street is they were tearing it up with their squad at what’s called “Bird Streets Club”, but were seen leaving the hot spot together. Lekker cosy! Bailey is giving that smile that screams, “I’m here for a good time not a long time.” The @TheShadeRoom posted the following onto X with the caption: “Tyga & Chloe Bailey spotted leaving the club together! 👀”

Tyga & Chloe Bailey spotted leaving the club together! 👀 pic.twitter.com/cTB2xF2iWb — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 27, 2023 Some shared excitement while others begged to differ. @ladidaix commented: ”I just know them songs go CRAZY can’t wait to hear what they cooked up 😍🔥🔥🔥“ @Lerato76499759 wrote: “No , we want Michael b Jordan for chloe 😭😭😭”

While another, @JkFawaz gave his two cents: “Chloe tf u doing with that man 🤦🏽‍♂️ just get an actual guy bruh 🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️” @Blacksw84645107: ”Bad taste 😒😒😒“ It was difficult to find a positive comment on the rumour that they could be dating since he is known for dating underage women, particularly Kylie Jenner, leading to some controversy due to the age difference between them.