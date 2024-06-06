Christall Kay spills the tea on the island drama in ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip - South Africa’

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip - South Africa” has kicked off with a bang! Now in its second week, this Showmax Original whisks eight of South Africa’s sassiest housewives away to paradise island: Jamaica.

The drama started early when Beverley Steyn from “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” told Christall Kay, a former housewife in the Johannesburg franchise, that she would be the first to start a fight. Spoiler alert: that did not go down well. From that point on, it’s been a volcanic eruption of drama. Ever the outspoken diva, Kay found herself at the heart of the action and shared her experience: “I loved filming with these ladies, but it wasn't all smooth sailing in Jamaica.”

Her interactions with Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, in particular, were far from friendly. “I tried to explain things, but Lejoy kept interrupting me. Every time I would try and tell my story, she would be there,” said Kay. With her experience in reality TV, Kay knew how to navigate the chaos. “I left Jamaica with only two friends, LaConco and Mel (Melany Viljoen). The other ladies were just not on my side,” she shared.

As we all know, Kay never holds back on her opinions about her co-stars. She had a lot to say about long-standing housewife, Nonku Williams. "I think fame has changed Nonku. She expected things done for her by the service providers and the butler, always calling for people to come to her room as if she was the queen."

“Mel and I would go down to the kitchen, engage the staff, and have fun and meaningful conversations. We didn’t expect them to serve us,” she continued. Maybe she’s taking after New York City’s Ramona Singer, who always expected people to cater to her needs at the drop of a dime. And if you thought that was all, think again. In the latest episode, the cattiness and insults reached a new level. Liz Prins from “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha”, threw some serious shade at Kay, saying she looked like Barbie’s mom -a clear jab at her age.

Not one to back down, Kay, clapped back making it clear that “this Barbie” got it on with a 28-year-old—twice a day. Matters escalated when she told Prins she could shove a Barbie doll up her you-know-what! #UltimateGirlsTripSA Christall is the show😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/muTUy5hp2z — Menzie Sphesihle kay🌈 (@SphesihleVil) June 3, 2024 Despite the drama, Kay has no regrets. “The first night, I was shocked at how these ladies decided to climb into me,” she exclaimed.

“But, it was an awesome experience, way better than I had imagined. I loved the trip. It was really fun and being back in battle was awesome. I can take it and I don't cower from anyone. I am not afraid to put any of the ladies in their place.” Additionally, Kay couldn’t resist dropping a juicy detail about her lover. “The best part was being in the van with my lover and kissing him all the way to the boat. That was the first time I met him in real life and it was the most beautiful kiss I have ever had in my life,” she gushed.

