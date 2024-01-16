‘Citizens Connect’ is a new show that tackles pertinent issues affecting Mzansi

SABC2, in partnership with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) department, is launching a new 13-part show, “Citizens Connect”, which will focus on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), anti-corruption and the economic recovery and reconstruction plan (ERRP). The social reality programme will be hosted by broadcast journalist and TV host Busisiwe Gumede.

🚨🚨 NEW SHOW ALERT🚨🚨#CitizensConnect is a social reality program featuring government content, re-enactments and discussions on matters that affect communities in South Africa such as GBVF, Anti-Corruption and Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan.#SABC2SiLa pic.twitter.com/M6sjP3FN5N — SABC_2 (@SABC_2) January 16, 2024 "Citizens Connect" will feature government content, re-enactments and discussions on the matters that affect communities in South Africa. Jacqui Hlongwane, programme manager for SABC2, said the show aims to make important connections between government and its citizens. "It will foster dialogue and conversation around critical matters that affect people and communities.

“The show also aims to hold government accountable to its citizens in terms of delivery of services, dissemination of critical information and the opening up of opportunities in order to fight the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.” Nomonde Mnukwa, acting director-general of GCIS, called on South Africans across all spheres of life to follow and tune into the show. "It will significantly touch on various interventions and experiences of citizens with government on issues that are essential to their lives.